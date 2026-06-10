Texas' Riverside State Park Is A Perfect Corpus Christi Day Trip With Camping, Fishing, And Trails
If you're after a Texas destination that offers both outdoor adventure and historical significance, places like San Antontio — home of the Alamo — and Galveston are likely at the top of your list. While they are certainly worthwhile, the Lone Star State has plenty of destinations that fit the bill, including Goliad State Park and Historic Site, located about an hour north of Corpus Christi by car.
As the name suggests, this park is situated just outside the quiet city of Goliad, one of Texas' best-kept secrets. It's also a fabulous spot to learn about Spanish colonial history, thanks in large part to the ruins and preserved structures on site. The most impressive of these is the Mission Espíritu Santo, which was restored in the 1930s and still maintains its whitewashed walls and original architecture. You can even ring the church bell during your visit and get a taste of what life may have been like in the 1700s.
You don't have to be a history buff to appreciate Goliad State Park. The park borders the San Antonio River and offers fishing, hiking, and camping opportunities. So, if you want to experience a different side of Texas, let's explore what makes Goliad State Park a worthy stop.
Outdoor activities at Goliad State Park
Visitors can easily spend a whole day exploring the many historic sites at Goliad State Park and learning about the area's significance. Once you've had enough history, though, there's plenty more to discover in this 276-acre park. One of the most popular activities is fishing along the banks of the San Antonio River. Don't worry if you don't have any gear with you, as you can borrow what you need from the park.
The riverbanks are steep inside the park, so anglers can cast a line from the dock. Plus, you don't even need a fishing license if you're angling from shore. The river is great for catching catfish, bass, and sunfish. According to a post on the Texas State Parks Group Facebook page, drum fish can also be found in the river. And don't forget, since you're relatively close to the Gulf Coast, you can take advantage of the five best fishing destinations along Texas' dazzling coast.
If you prefer to be on the water, take a canoe or kayak along the Goliad Paddling Trail. This trail stretches for 6.6 miles and has several access points, including the Highway 59 bridge, located southwest of the city, and Ferry Street Landing. Paddlers can exit the water at the Goliad State Park dock. Visitors should familiarize themselves with the area beforehand, which will make it easier to navigate by boat.
Planning a riverside vacation to Goliad State Park
There are 58 campsites at Goliad State Park, each of them equipped with a picnic table and fire ring or grill. The park has 20 sites with full hookups suitable for RVs and motorhomes, and another 14 sites with electricity. The remaining 24 spots are tent-only sites with water access. The park offers restrooms and showers for added convenience. At the time of writing, full hookup sites are $25 per night, campsites with electricity are $20 per night, and tent-only sites are $10 per night, in addition to the park's daily entrance fee.
During your visit, take advantage of the three hiking trails within the park. First, there's the Angel of Goliad Hike and Bike Trail, a 2.5-mile route that takes you from the Francita Alavez statue all the way to downtown Goliad. Next, there's the Aranama Trail, a short loop with views of the river, historic structures, stone ruins, and surrounding wilderness, according to AllTrails. Finally, you can walk along the river's edge on the San Antonio River Trail, which follows the water for one mile and ends at the Jacales Camping Area.
Thankfully, Texas has the most airports in the United States, providing more options for those visiting from out of state. The closest major travel hub is the Corpus Christi International Airport, which is about an hour and 15 minutes from the park by car. However, depending on where you're traveling from, you may have to land in San Antonio International Airport, which is about two hours away.