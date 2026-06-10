Texas' Riverside State Park Is A Perfect Corpus Christi Day Trip With Camping, Fishing, And Trails

If you're after a Texas destination that offers both outdoor adventure and historical significance, places like San Antontio — home of the Alamo — and Galveston are likely at the top of your list. While they are certainly worthwhile, the Lone Star State has plenty of destinations that fit the bill, including Goliad State Park and Historic Site, located about an hour north of Corpus Christi by car.

As the name suggests, this park is situated just outside the quiet city of Goliad, one of Texas' best-kept secrets. It's also a fabulous spot to learn about Spanish colonial history, thanks in large part to the ruins and preserved structures on site. The most impressive of these is the Mission Espíritu Santo, which was restored in the 1930s and still maintains its whitewashed walls and original architecture. You can even ring the church bell during your visit and get a taste of what life may have been like in the 1700s.

You don't have to be a history buff to appreciate Goliad State Park. The park borders the San Antonio River and offers fishing, hiking, and camping opportunities. So, if you want to experience a different side of Texas, let's explore what makes Goliad State Park a worthy stop.