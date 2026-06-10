The Most Underrated Resort Destination In 2026 Is Known As 'The Maldives Of Vietnam'

Maldives destination dupes are a dime a dozen in the age of online travel trends. But it's particularly timely now with more travelers saying goodbye to Maldives vacations in 2026 as rising costs make the luxurious archipelago less appealing. Enter Vietnam's answer to the Maldives: Quy Nhon, a beachy resort situated along the country's central coast with sparkling, turquoise water that has the internet making comparisons.

The Quy Nhon hype is just beginning to bubble. Western tourists are a rarity on its shores, flying well below the mass tourism radar. Only 10% of visitors to this gorgeous seaside city are international, with Vietnamese locals making up the vast majority of holiday makers. Consequently, Quy Non remains blissfully underrated and the place to go for not only an off-the-beaten-path getaway, but true immersion in Vietnamese culture. That said, travelers shouldn't wait to book a trip as both Lonely Planet and Tripadvisor listed it as one of their top destinations to visit in 2026.

A growing collection of upscale hotels and resorts have blossomed around Quy Nhon, too. Many offer uninterrupted sea views, infinity pools overlooking the coastline, wellness spas, and restaurants that showcase local specialties such as fresh seafood and Central Vietnamese dishes. This combo of unspoiled beaches and sleek hospitality allows Quy Nhon to maintain its laid-back coastal character while growing as an affordable luxury beach destination.