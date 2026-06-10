The Most Underrated Resort Destination In 2026 Is Known As 'The Maldives Of Vietnam'
Maldives destination dupes are a dime a dozen in the age of online travel trends. But it's particularly timely now with more travelers saying goodbye to Maldives vacations in 2026 as rising costs make the luxurious archipelago less appealing. Enter Vietnam's answer to the Maldives: Quy Nhon, a beachy resort situated along the country's central coast with sparkling, turquoise water that has the internet making comparisons.
The Quy Nhon hype is just beginning to bubble. Western tourists are a rarity on its shores, flying well below the mass tourism radar. Only 10% of visitors to this gorgeous seaside city are international, with Vietnamese locals making up the vast majority of holiday makers. Consequently, Quy Non remains blissfully underrated and the place to go for not only an off-the-beaten-path getaway, but true immersion in Vietnamese culture. That said, travelers shouldn't wait to book a trip as both Lonely Planet and Tripadvisor listed it as one of their top destinations to visit in 2026.
A growing collection of upscale hotels and resorts have blossomed around Quy Nhon, too. Many offer uninterrupted sea views, infinity pools overlooking the coastline, wellness spas, and restaurants that showcase local specialties such as fresh seafood and Central Vietnamese dishes. This combo of unspoiled beaches and sleek hospitality allows Quy Nhon to maintain its laid-back coastal character while growing as an affordable luxury beach destination.
Beaches and local cuisine in Quy Nhon, Vietnam
Quy Nhon's real wow factor is its beaches and being in close proximity to the mountains. It's easy to bounce between the long stretch of coastline and the sweeping hills that rise above the water. At Ky Co Beach, clear turquoise water laps against a shoreline backed by dramatic cliffs, creating one of the area's most recognizable coastal scenes. Nearby, Eo Gio is known for its rugged rock formations and curved bay, where walking paths follow the cliffs and offer panoramic ocean scenery. The Ghenh Rang Tien Sa area adds another layer to the landscape, with granite outcrops, coastal trails, and viewpoints overlooking the shoreline. These coastal pit stops are varied yet distinctly Vietnamese.
Aside from its scenery, there's a wide range of experiences available for visitors along this coast. As well as idling on quiet beaches, it's easy to while away the days snorkeling along the coral reefs off Ky Co Beach, kayaking across its calm bays, taking canoe trips to nearby islets like Hon Kho, or joining local excursions like trekking along the hilly slopes with panoramic ocean views.
After a long day of exploring and soaking up the sun, you'll want to refuel with delicious local cuisine. Quy Nhon is known for dishes that reflect the flavors of Central Vietnam. Local favorites include banh xeo tom nhay, crispy rice pancakes filled with fresh shrimp, and bun cha ca, a noodle soup made with fish cakes. You can try these dishes at restaurants like Com Nha 1989 and Bun Ca Ngoc Lien, located in the city center.
Other things to do in Quy Nhon, Vietnam
Quy Nhon is tiptoeing into the global tourism spotlight thanks to its beaches, but there is plenty to explore aside from the coast. The region was once part of the ancient Champa Kingdom, and some of Vietnam's most impressive Cham monuments can be found here. The standout is Thap Doi (Twin Towers), located within the city. Built between the 12th and 13th centuries, the towers showcase the distinctive brick architecture of the Cham people. A short drive from the city, Banh It Towers is another fantastic Cham temple complex that's even older. Its four towers set on a hill overlooking the surrounding countryside were built in the 11th century.
For a snapshot of local culture, visitors can stop at Long Khanh Pagoda, one of Quy Nhon's oldest Buddhist temples that dates back to the 1700s, or visit Nhan Mountain and the nearby temples and viewpoints around the city. The old school but charming Binh Dinh Museum also provides insight into the province's Cham heritage and history.
Quy Nhon is surrounded by popular spots that you'll want to add to your itinerary. It's a three-hour drive or four-hour train ride away from tried and tested Nha Trang to the south, or head to busy, beachside Da Nang and pretty Hoi An, the canal town that is like a mini Venice, which are about 5.5 hours by train or a four-hour drive to the north. Quy Nhon is also just over a 90-minute flight from Vietnam's capital city, Ho Chi Minh, in the south of the country, which receives direct flights from San Francisco on Vietnam Airlines. If you're looking for more coastal Vietnamese destinations, head to Phu Quoc, a beautiful island tucked near the border with Cambodia, or Con Dao, an overlooked secret Vietnam island brimming with tropical paradise vibes.