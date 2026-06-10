Why More And More Travelers Should Say Goodbye To Mexico City Vacations In 2026

In the central Roma Norte and La Condesa neighborhoods of Mexico City, many streets are shaded with trees along blocks of tightly packed art deco, neoclassical, and art nouveau buildings full of bustling cafes and shops. Neighborhood parks provide a space for residents to meet up and socialize — they're places where you can be a part of a community and see the same faces over and over, strengthening the social fabric. Then, on July 4, 2025, the park hosted a large protest.

People gathered in the park to tell stories of how gentrification is affecting them. An estimated one in five homes in the Condesa neighborhood is now a short-term rental or tourist accommodation. Mexico City, the largest city in North America, is a living home to millions of people. It's a city with jobs, markets, apartments, and people living their lives. The rise in American tourism and digital nomads, a group Mexico City once sought to attract, is disrupting the living of those lives. This is why Fodor's put the tourist hotspot on its "No List" for 2026.

The protest, which started off peacefully, eventually turned destructive. "Gringo go home" and "Kill a gringo" were spray-painted on walls, windows for high-end cafes and shops were bashed in, and tourists were verbally harassed once the anger boiled over. Some protesters directed their anger toward what they view as the effects of gentrification and overtourism in their city.