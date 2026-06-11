Between Phoenix And Lake Havasu Is Arizona's Scenic Valley Known For Lovely Locals And Outdoor Fun

Peeples Valley has a population of 771 people. As is common with towns of this size, the local community is close-knit. With about 70% of the town's population in retirement age and a median age of around 60, this hidden gem is similar to many of the best places to retire in Arizona. For a town this size, there's plenty to do. Residents and travelers alike can relax with pizza and desserts at the T-Bird Cafe. The nearby Historic Peeples Valley Schoolhouse, a location on the National Register of Historic Places, is also worth a visit. Those who enjoy seeing religious art can go to nearby Yarnell to see The Shrine of St. Joseph of the Mountains, which features landscaping, statues, and quiet places for reflection. At Christmastime, the local community comes together for lights competitions and an annual Santa parade.

The community's closeness was put to the test in 2013, when a horrible natural disaster struck: a fire swept through the area, named the Yarnell Hill Fire. This led to evacuations, destruction, and the deaths of 19 firefighters, all local residents. After this tragedy, the community came together to build monuments, honor the fallen, and rebuild.

Even though the area is so close-knit, the population density is actually quite low — the town has an average of one person per square acre. Due to the amount of space, wildlife is bountiful here; deer can sometimes even be seen in the town itself. With places like Peeples Valley, it's no wonder that many consider Arizona a retirement dream to rival Florida.