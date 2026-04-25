The 10 Best Places To Retire In Arizona Based On What You're Looking For

Arizona, with its sunny weather, is the retirement location of choice for many people. Those looking to spend the latter years basking in the sun will find plenty in Arizona's low-lying desert cities. But since retirees aren't a monolith, those looking for retirement destinations with snowy winters will also find mountainous towns with mild weather year-round and snow-capped mountains in winter.

Outdoors adventurers will find what they're looking for in Arizona's mountains, deserts, and lakes. Those looking to spend their golden years surrounded by luxury will find upscale towns. And with the state holding one of only two U.S. cities designated by UNESCO as Creative Cities of Gastronomy, foodies will get the kind of retirement they always dreamed of. With so many unique towns, retirees of every persuasion are bound to discover the ideal place for their retirement. They'll also find that with a flat rate of 2.5%, Arizona has the lowest state income tax in the U.S. and also doesn't tax social security benefits.

With everything it has going for it, it's no wonder WalletHub's study on the best states to retire to in 2026 ranked Arizona 18th out of the 50 states studied. We searched the best online resources to come up with towns and cities offering completely different types of retirements that various personality types will appreciate. The only thing left to do is get a house and settle down.