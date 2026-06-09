Why More And More Travelers Are Ditching Italy For Slovenia
While you might easily recognize Rome, Venice, Florence, and the Amalfi Coast as Italian vacation destinations, names like Ljubljana, Maribor, and Piran might be more challenging to place. These names all belong to Slovenia, a small country that's traditionally been on the fringe of the Western European gaze. Despite the less familiar names, however, Slovenia shares much of the appeal of Italy's top tourist spots, minus the country's crowds and costs (at least, for now).
Travelers outside of central Europe are just starting to catch on to this hidden gem, thanks to its flavorful cuisine, a renowned wine culture, charming hamlets, picturesque fairytale castles, Christmas markets, and outdoor recreation for adventurers year-round, from alpine skiing to boating. Travel guru The Points Guy named Slovenia one of the best places to travel in 2025, and its lesser-known, off-the-beaten-path status lends a sort of inner-circle appeal to those who are lucky enough to be in the know.
Slovenia is an EU member that borders the northeastern edge of Italy's boot, as well as Austria, Hungary, Croatia, and a small coastline of the Adriatic Sea. Thanks to varied climate zones, it boasts a high biodiversity of flora and fauna species per square mile, as well as diverse terrain — from scenic lakes to alpine slopes to the Adriatic coast. On top of that, the country's capital, Ljubljana, is perfect for strolling down cobblestone streets or stopping in a café. As one Redditor points out, "Slovenia might just be the most beautiful country to exist," and even Rick Steves warns that you'll regret not spending enough time there.
Costs and crowds favor Slovenia
Slovenia beats Italy on overall affordability, something that generally impacts travel choices. According to Numbeo, eating out in Slovenia is about 22.5% less expensive than in Italy. In fact, Rick Steves' protégé, Cameron Hewitt, deems Slovenia to be "the most underrated country in Europe," thanks to "an un-snooty sense of style and sophistication." He was able to enjoy a full day of eating for less than $29.
Italy's wine is renowned, and Slovenia's world-class wine scene is reminiscent of Tuscany, boasting some of the oldest vines in the world (via Food and Wine). The underrated region produces a variety of light to full-bodied wines, particularly whites and oranges, and wine tours and tastings are becoming more popular. Slovenia is one of the 10 least expensive countries for wine, according to a study by Compare My Jet — Italy didn't make that ranking.
Overrated tourist traps in Italian cities have made them crowded and almost unvisitable at times; tickets and attractions also often have to be booked far in advance. Slovenia also enjoys crowds in popular tourist spots, but 7 million tourists in 2025 palpably contrasts with Italy's 185 million. Additionally, Slovenia was ranked one of the safest countries in 2025, according to the Global Peace Index, and holds a Level One travel advisory per the U.S. Department of State. However, Italy is No. 35 on the GPI, with a Level Two travel advisory.
Slovenia offers comparable outdoor adventures
Travelers drawn to Italy's Dolomites for slopes like Cortina d'Ampezzo may want to explore Slovenia's ski counterparts. The country's identity is very much tied to its mountains, and though resorts can be small, they are world-class. Plus, it's affordable: Ski Magazine reported in 2025 that a week of skiing in Slovenia costs less than a day skiing at many U.S. resorts. "August is peak season in the Dolomites, so crowds are definitely real, especially around the famous spots," writes one Reddit user on r/Europetravel. "Slovenia is a great alternative. The Julian Alps are stunning, a bit cheaper, and usually less crowded."
Travelers have historically been drawn to Italy's dramatic coastlines, from Positano on the Amalfi to the colorful villages of Cinque Terre. Yet Slovenia's tiny sliver of coastline, the Slovene Riviera, offers Adriatic alternatives at a fraction of the cost, with fewer crowds. Piran's Old Town has access to the sea on three sides, drawing crowds to its coastal resort area reminiscent of Venice. Koper, also known by its Italian name Capodistria, is an accessible shopping hub. And forgo Lake Como for Slovenia's Lake Bled, one of the country's top tourist destinations, which Rick Steves calls "almost certainly the most photogenic, relaxing spot in Slovenia." Slovenia's only natural island in the lake's center houses the fairy-tale-esque Bled Castle, and one popular pastime is taking traditional pletna boat rides.
Getting to Slovenia isn't as easy as flying to Italy directly from the U.S. However, many European hubs fly into Ljubljana, and trains or buses connect you to the country easily through its neighboring nations.