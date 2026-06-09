Why More And More Travelers Are Ditching Italy For Slovenia

While you might easily recognize Rome, Venice, Florence, and the Amalfi Coast as Italian vacation destinations, names like Ljubljana, Maribor, and Piran might be more challenging to place. These names all belong to Slovenia, a small country that's traditionally been on the fringe of the Western European gaze. Despite the less familiar names, however, Slovenia shares much of the appeal of Italy's top tourist spots, minus the country's crowds and costs (at least, for now).

Travelers outside of central Europe are just starting to catch on to this hidden gem, thanks to its flavorful cuisine, a renowned wine culture, charming hamlets, picturesque fairytale castles, Christmas markets, and outdoor recreation for adventurers year-round, from alpine skiing to boating. Travel guru The Points Guy named Slovenia one of the best places to travel in 2025, and its lesser-known, off-the-beaten-path status lends a sort of inner-circle appeal to those who are lucky enough to be in the know.

Slovenia is an EU member that borders the northeastern edge of Italy's boot, as well as Austria, Hungary, Croatia, and a small coastline of the Adriatic Sea. Thanks to varied climate zones, it boasts a high biodiversity of flora and fauna species per square mile, as well as diverse terrain — from scenic lakes to alpine slopes to the Adriatic coast. On top of that, the country's capital, Ljubljana, is perfect for strolling down cobblestone streets or stopping in a café. As one Redditor points out, "Slovenia might just be the most beautiful country to exist," and even Rick Steves warns that you'll regret not spending enough time there.