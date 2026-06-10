This East Coast Tavern That Witnessed The US' Birth Is One You Can Still Visit Today

Visiting old buildings can give you the sense that you were there, hundreds of years ago, in a place where historically significant moments happened. You walk the same floors and stare at the same walls. However, few historic places allow you to actually sit down and dine where the first President of the United States once did. If you visit the city of Alexandria, Virginia, you can do just that at Gadsby's Tavern. Not only is there a restaurant to enjoy, but there is also a museum you can visit to learn about what it was like to be in the same spot where history happened. Some of that history includes Birthnight Balls celebrating George Washington's birthday, two of which he actually attended.

Gadsby's Tavern Restaurant and Gadsby's Tavern Museum are right in the historic Old Town neighborhood of Alexandria. The original 2.5-story building was built by John Wise in 1785, with an adjacent 3-story addition built in 1792 called the City Tavern and Hotel. Two years later, Wise leased it to John Gadsby, and it became a popular spot in Alexandria. In fact, there was a convention convened by Washington during the War for Independence that discussed commerce on the Potomac River here, and a celebration of the Constitution in 1788.

The establishment became a meeting place for movers and shakers in the new government, becoming a known draw for those who wielded political and social clout. In fact, visitors to this place include luminaries like Alexander Hamilton, George Clinton, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, James Madison, Thomas Jefferson, and James Monroe. When the building later fell into decline, the American Legion Post 24 purchased it in 1926 to keep it from demolition, and it was named one of Virginia's National Historic Landmarks. It's even said to be haunted by a mysterious woman who holds a candle in a window.