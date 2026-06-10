This East Coast Tavern That Witnessed The US' Birth Is One You Can Still Visit Today
Visiting old buildings can give you the sense that you were there, hundreds of years ago, in a place where historically significant moments happened. You walk the same floors and stare at the same walls. However, few historic places allow you to actually sit down and dine where the first President of the United States once did. If you visit the city of Alexandria, Virginia, you can do just that at Gadsby's Tavern. Not only is there a restaurant to enjoy, but there is also a museum you can visit to learn about what it was like to be in the same spot where history happened. Some of that history includes Birthnight Balls celebrating George Washington's birthday, two of which he actually attended.
Gadsby's Tavern Restaurant and Gadsby's Tavern Museum are right in the historic Old Town neighborhood of Alexandria. The original 2.5-story building was built by John Wise in 1785, with an adjacent 3-story addition built in 1792 called the City Tavern and Hotel. Two years later, Wise leased it to John Gadsby, and it became a popular spot in Alexandria. In fact, there was a convention convened by Washington during the War for Independence that discussed commerce on the Potomac River here, and a celebration of the Constitution in 1788.
The establishment became a meeting place for movers and shakers in the new government, becoming a known draw for those who wielded political and social clout. In fact, visitors to this place include luminaries like Alexander Hamilton, George Clinton, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, James Madison, Thomas Jefferson, and James Monroe. When the building later fell into decline, the American Legion Post 24 purchased it in 1926 to keep it from demolition, and it was named one of Virginia's National Historic Landmarks. It's even said to be haunted by a mysterious woman who holds a candle in a window.
All about Gadsby's Tavern Restaurant and Museum
Meetings weren't the only events at Gadsby's Tavern. As mentioned, the location hosted Birthnight Balls to celebrate George Washington's birthday. It was based on a celebration of the birthdays of British monarchs and was adapted in the young nation for the President. Washington attended the event at the tavern in 1798 and 1799. Thomas Jefferson's Inaugural Banquet was also held at Gadsby's in 1801.
You can visit Gadsby's Tavern Museum next to the restaurant for a small admission fee, with free tickets for city residents and city employees, as well as active-duty military, families, veterans, and members of other organizations. Guided tours are also available. The museum's opening hours vary seasonally and is closed Wednesdays year-round, as well as Mondays and Tuesdays in November through mid-March.
Gadsby's Tavern Restaurant serves lunch and dinner, and brunch on Sundays. It's closed Mondays and Tuesdays (so Thursday through Sunday are the days to go if you're looking to visit both places). There are different menus for each meal, but if you have dinner there, make sure to try George Washington's Favorite: a roasted half duck finished with a cherry-citrus glaze, served with corn pudding, scalloped potatoes, and red cabbage. They also have dishes like chicken pot pie, vegan couscous, and West African and Caribbean offerings, like jerk chicken and baked chicken marsala. After you visit Gadsby's Tavern and Museum, make sure you spend some time exploring the art and architecture of historic Alexandria. And if you're looking to explore other establishments with a connection to the past, here are some historic restaurants that changed America, where you can still dine today.