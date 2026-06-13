Between Shenandoah National Park And Baltimore Is Maryland's Vibrant Hub Renowned For Diverse Restaurants
While Washington, D.C., ranks as one of America's most-visited cities, the suburbs surrounding it tend to go overlooked. But for global cuisine, natural beauty, and vibrant communities, travelers should look no further than the surrounding DMV area — namely, places like Rockville, a small city just 40 minutes outside of the country's capital. Known for its diverse food scene (which packs in 50 different cuisines from across the world) and as a lively epicenter for culture and outdoor adventure (with dozens of park spaces), Rockville is one of Maryland's most underrated getaways.
The city of Rockville's history spans thousands of years, but it was officially given its name in 1801, after the nearby Rock Creek. Its incorporation followed a few decades later, in 1860. Over the next century, the population increased slowly until suburban development spurred rapid growth. Between 1950 and 1980, the community grew by nearly 40,000 people.
Current estimates place the town's population at around 68,000. Nowadays, Rockville is one of the country's most culturally diverse communities. In 2026, a WalletHub survey even ranked it the ninth-most ethnically diverse U.S. city. This destination is also a convenient addition to a longer itinerary throughout the region. It's located about an hour and a half east of Shenandoah National Park and an hour west of Baltimore.
Rockville is a lively center for culture and the outdoors
Hosting events that range from holiday celebrations to summertime movies in the park, Rockville is a vibrant hub for culture and community gatherings. At DIY workshop space Hammer and Stain Rockville, join in on creative activities such as candle-making and watercolor painting, or drop in for free-to-attend open studio sessions. For live performances, visit the F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre. The venue hosts over 100 events a year, including musicals, ballet, and opera. On Saturdays from mid-May through November, you can browse locally-made baked goods, artisan food items, produce, and other treats at the Rockville Farmers Market.
Rockville is also brimming with green spaces, offering visitors everything from peaceful hikes to exciting outdoor recreation. Several trails span across the city. A favorite on hiking platform AllTrails is the 2.3-mile Civic Center Croyden Creek Loop, which offers wooded views, wildlife, and creek scenery. The route typically takes up to an hour and a half to complete. Before setting out, note that certain sections of the trail are closed for restoration through September 2026.
Thirteen miles of trails can also be found within the 1,800-acre Rock Creek Regional Park. Encompassing two different lakes, the park is brimming with opportunities for outdoor recreation, whether you're looking to go hiking or boating (canoe, rowboat, and pedal boat rentals available from May to September). You can even try ziplining within Rock Creek Regional Park's 6-acre Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park, which operates seasonally. For more outdoor fun, find Sandy Spring (Maryland's historic community with an adventure park, museums, and art) just a 20-minute drive from Rockville.
Discover Rockville's diverse dining scene
Maryland has no shortage of places with award-winning food (such as the "hip and historic" city of Frederick, around 40 minutes from Rockville). But right in Rockville, you're greeted by one of the state's most diverse food scenes, reflective of the community that makes up the area. The city has even attracted the attention of the New York Times, which included three different Rockville restaurants in an updated 2026 guide to the best restaurants in Washington, D.C.
Rockville is particularly lauded for its Chinese food. It's even been referred to as "the new Chinatown," a name that sprouted in the '70s, as the D.C. area's Chinese immigrant community grew. Bob's Shanghai 66, which has served soup dumplings and dishes like salt-and-pepper squid since 2013, is one of Rockville's most beloved eateries, with a 4.4 rating on Google. A&J Restaurant, which first opened in Taiwan in the '70s and launched its Rockville location in 1996, is also a local institution, lauded for its Northern Chinese dim sum and noodle dishes.
Beyond Chinese food, Gyuzo Japanese BBQ has become one of Rockville's most-loved spots since opening during the pandemic. Only a few years later, it's earned 4.9 stars from over 6,000 Google reviews. This is thanks to its atmosphere, mix of high-quality local and Japan-sourced ingredients, and warm service. Among locals on Reddit and reviewers on Google, Akira Ramen and Izakaya is a favorite for fresh and flavorful dishes, large portions, and reasonable prices. If you're craving Italian, Il Pizzico, rated 4.6 stars on Google, is also a top choice. The Rockville mainstay has been around since the '90s and serves fresh pastas, meat and seafood dishes, and Italian wines. For more Italian flavors, travelers may also want to explore this cozy little neighborhood on Baltimore's beautiful waterfront.