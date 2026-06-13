Between Shenandoah National Park And Baltimore Is Maryland's Vibrant Hub Renowned For Diverse Restaurants

While Washington, D.C., ranks as one of America's most-visited cities, the suburbs surrounding it tend to go overlooked. But for global cuisine, natural beauty, and vibrant communities, travelers should look no further than the surrounding DMV area — namely, places like Rockville, a small city just 40 minutes outside of the country's capital. Known for its diverse food scene (which packs in 50 different cuisines from across the world) and as a lively epicenter for culture and outdoor adventure (with dozens of park spaces), Rockville is one of Maryland's most underrated getaways.

The city of Rockville's history spans thousands of years, but it was officially given its name in 1801, after the nearby Rock Creek. Its incorporation followed a few decades later, in 1860. Over the next century, the population increased slowly until suburban development spurred rapid growth. Between 1950 and 1980, the community grew by nearly 40,000 people.

Current estimates place the town's population at around 68,000. Nowadays, Rockville is one of the country's most culturally diverse communities. In 2026, a WalletHub survey even ranked it the ninth-most ethnically diverse U.S. city. This destination is also a convenient addition to a longer itinerary throughout the region. It's located about an hour and a half east of Shenandoah National Park and an hour west of Baltimore.