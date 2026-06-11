Massachusetts' Artificial Lake An Hour Outside Boston Offers Excellent Shore Fishing And Trails

An hour outside of Boston is an artificial lake that is well worth visiting for beautiful views and activities along the shoreline. Wachusett Reservoir is a source of 65 billion gallons of water for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority water supply system. The large reservoir has 37 miles of shoreline, offering public access to hiking, fishing, and a host of scenic views.

Since it is a source for the water supply, there are restrictions on activities that could add pollutants and negatively impact water quality, such as boating, swimming, or walking pets along the reservoir. Since it is so important to protect the watershed, if you want to visit the reservoir and confirm whether an activity is allowed, definitely check the state's list of prohibited activities. A good rule of thumb to evaluate what is prohibited is that no contact is allowed between the water and any person or animal. Violating the rules and polluting the water source is punishable by fines or potential imprisonment. While you're walking in the park, keep an eye out for snakes — Wachusett Reservoir is one of the lakes in Massachusetts that is a hotspot for snakes, so maybe it's okay that swimming is not allowed.

But shoreline fishing is allowed, and it is a big reason why many visitors come to the park. Fishermen flock to the lake at the start of the fishing season in April, hoping to catch a trophy fish, since there is a large history of trophy-sized fish caught at the Wachusett Reservoir. Many visitors also come to the lake to go for a stroll and take in the views, especially at sunset.