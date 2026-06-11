Massachusetts' Artificial Lake An Hour Outside Boston Offers Excellent Shore Fishing And Trails
An hour outside of Boston is an artificial lake that is well worth visiting for beautiful views and activities along the shoreline. Wachusett Reservoir is a source of 65 billion gallons of water for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority water supply system. The large reservoir has 37 miles of shoreline, offering public access to hiking, fishing, and a host of scenic views.
Since it is a source for the water supply, there are restrictions on activities that could add pollutants and negatively impact water quality, such as boating, swimming, or walking pets along the reservoir. Since it is so important to protect the watershed, if you want to visit the reservoir and confirm whether an activity is allowed, definitely check the state's list of prohibited activities. A good rule of thumb to evaluate what is prohibited is that no contact is allowed between the water and any person or animal. Violating the rules and polluting the water source is punishable by fines or potential imprisonment. While you're walking in the park, keep an eye out for snakes — Wachusett Reservoir is one of the lakes in Massachusetts that is a hotspot for snakes, so maybe it's okay that swimming is not allowed.
But shoreline fishing is allowed, and it is a big reason why many visitors come to the park. Fishermen flock to the lake at the start of the fishing season in April, hoping to catch a trophy fish, since there is a large history of trophy-sized fish caught at the Wachusett Reservoir. Many visitors also come to the lake to go for a stroll and take in the views, especially at sunset.
Fishing the shoreline
When it comes to fishing at Wachusett Reservoir, there are specific regulations to balance the enjoyment of recreational fishing, while protecting the drinking water for Massachusetts residents. And if you're wondering if it's worth checking out, the number of historical fish caught at the reservoir shows that it might just be worth casting a line.
The fishing blog "All About Fishing" has a May fishing report from the reservoir showing that the fishing for smallmouth bass and lake trout is "good," while white perch is "very good." Since Wachusett Reservoir is one of the two lake trout fisheries in Massachusetts, fishermen come to try and catch lake trout. And not just any lake trout, but a trophy winner. The beloved fishing spot is referred to by some fishermen as "the 'Chu.'" The other lake trout fishery in Massachusetts is the Quabbin Reservoir, one of America's largest unfiltered water supplies.
In 2024, the state record for trophy-sized lake trout was broken twice in one week at Wachusett Reservoir, with the final record winner being a 39-inch, 20-pound fish. The current Massachusetts freshwater catch and keep records for brown trout, landlocked salmon, rainbow trout, smallmouth bass, and white perch were at Wachusett Reservoir as well. Without the use of boats, fishermen have to travel the long shoreline by foot to get around and find their fishing spots. This makes it a challenge, and the allure of the trophy fish brings fishermen back again and again to keep trying new strategies in hopes of securing their trophy fish.
Trails and birds
The Wachusett Reservoir park has more to offer than just the fishing on the shoreline, as there are trails to enjoy all around the reservoir. The park opens an hour before sunrise and closes an hour after sunset. Visitors are drawn to the views of the lake, without boats and other distractions, to take in sunrise and sunset. When you come, there are several main parking lots available around the reservoir for public access. Check out the public access map to see which parking area is closest to the activities you want to enjoy. Some of the gates are specific to where you can fish or access other activities.
It is a popular place to take a walk or run, with several pedestrian access roads crisscrossing through the park. Visitors refer to the trails going into the wooded area as a very easy walk.
If you want to continue walking and exploring nature after your visit to the reservoir, check out the New England Botanic Garden in Boylston, a charming town just outside Worcester. The reservoir is a hotspot for birders, as there are dozens of bird species that have been spotted in the area, with some notable species being the bald eagle, common loon, and the bufflehead. A day at the Wachusett Reservoir can be well spent strolling, bird watching, or fishing by the shoreline.