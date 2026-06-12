This Is The Closest Airport To Yosemite National Park

If you're planning a trip to Yosemite from outside California, chances are you'll need to book a flight. While the National Park Service lists nine nearby airports, the definition of "near" includes transportation hubs more than four hours away — and that's on a good traffic day. The closest major airport to Yosemite National Park is Fresno-Yosemite International (FAT), located just outside Fresno, California.

Situated about 1.5 hours from the gateway town of Wawona (near the South Entrance) and 2.5 hours from Yosemite Valley, the Fresno-Yosemite International Airport offers direct flights from 11 major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, Dallas, San Diego, Chicago, Las Vegas, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. Passengers can also fly direct from three destinations in Mexico: Guadalajara, Morelia, and León.

Technically, Merced Airport (MCE) is only two hours from Yosemite Valley. However, it isn't a major airport by any stretch of the imagination. The only commercial airlines available are Advanced Air and Contour Airlines (starting in July 2026, per ABC 30), two tiny operators that provide seasonal flights from Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Due to the limited flight schedules, Merced Airport is an option for only a select few passengers.