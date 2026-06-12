This Is The Closest Airport To Yosemite National Park
If you're planning a trip to Yosemite from outside California, chances are you'll need to book a flight. While the National Park Service lists nine nearby airports, the definition of "near" includes transportation hubs more than four hours away — and that's on a good traffic day. The closest major airport to Yosemite National Park is Fresno-Yosemite International (FAT), located just outside Fresno, California.
Situated about 1.5 hours from the gateway town of Wawona (near the South Entrance) and 2.5 hours from Yosemite Valley, the Fresno-Yosemite International Airport offers direct flights from 11 major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, Dallas, San Diego, Chicago, Las Vegas, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. Passengers can also fly direct from three destinations in Mexico: Guadalajara, Morelia, and León.
Technically, Merced Airport (MCE) is only two hours from Yosemite Valley. However, it isn't a major airport by any stretch of the imagination. The only commercial airlines available are Advanced Air and Contour Airlines (starting in July 2026, per ABC 30), two tiny operators that provide seasonal flights from Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Due to the limited flight schedules, Merced Airport is an option for only a select few passengers.
What to expect at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport
Opened to the public in 1962, Fresno-Yosemite International is a small airport that gets passengers in and out quickly. There's only one terminal, and around 2 million travelers transit through the airport every year. For reference, San Francisco International Airport (SFO), one of the best in America for food, receives over 53 million passengers annually and is another option for flying into Yosemite (though it's about a four-hour drive away).
Visitors to Fresno-Yosemite International consistently praise the overall cleanliness, low-stress atmosphere, and lack of crowds. Despite its small size, eight carriers fly into Fresno-Yosemite International, including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest, Delta, United, Volaris, Allegiant, and Aeromexico.
In 2025, USA Today named Fresno-Yosemite International one of the "10 best small airports in the U.S.," with editors highlighting its "emphasis on airport cleanliness and streamlined passenger experience." However, convenience isn't the only bonus. The airport welcomes travelers with public art, including the Sequoiascape Lobby in the heart of the terminal, modeled after Yosemite's large sequoias, which you can explore in person along Mariposa Grove's beginner-friendly trek, Big Trees Trail. The airport also offers Starbucks, Pete's Coffee, Hudson News, a gastropub, a nursing room, and a service animal relief station.
How to get from FAT to Yosemite National Park
Fresno-Yosemite International offers several ways to get to Yosemite, but taking the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) is an affordable and convenient option. For over 25 years, YARTS has provided public transportation, shuttling visitors across 480 square miles of the Yosemite region. Between mid-May and early September, the Highway 41 bus offers daily service between the airport and Yosemite Valley.
The slightly longer bus ride takes approximately four hours and costs $20 per adult ticket, at the time of writing. Once in Yosemite Valley, visitors can use the free Yosemite Valley Shuttle System to reach top attractions, including Mirror Lake, Lower Yosemite Falls, Curry Village, and El Capitan Meadow.
However, if you're planning a camping trip with lots of gear or want to explore remote sections beyond the park, like California's highest drive-to campground at Saddlebag Lake, a rental car is your best bet. In the terminal, you'll find nine car rental agencies, such as Hertz, National, Thrifty, Budget, Avis, and Alamo. The rental counters are located right across from baggage claim, so you don't have to carry your stuff all over the airport.