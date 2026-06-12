The US Travel Destination That's Most Popular With Boomers In 2026
Baby boomers have a travel itinerary and wallet that other generations envy. This cohort, born between 1946 and 1964, averages at least three trips a year and spends more than $6,000 on each getaway, according to PhocusWright. They may enjoy European river cruises and walking tours in Zambia, but the most popular vacation spot for boomers is in the United States. A recent YouGov travel survey asked travelers which destinations delivered the "strongest positive impressions," and 52% of boomers picked Hawaii. Canada closely followed at 50%, while Ireland, Florida, and Italy tied at 46%.
The survey found that this age group's preferred leisure trips are beach getaways, followed by scenic trips to lakes and mountains. Other favorite travel categories include sightseeing, historical sites, and cruises. The findings suggest this postwar generation values comfort and ease when booking experiences, often favoring well-established tourist attractions and places with "cultural and geographic familiarity." In other words, boomers generally aren't fans of going off the grid.
Hawaii is a prime example of an accessible destination, with many airlines serving the islands. Once you arrive, it's relatively easy to reach a resort in time for a luau. While there are 137 islands in the Hawaiian archipelago, six major islands are open to tourists: Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Hawaii (the Big Island), Lanai, and Molokai. Most visitors focus on the first four and fly into Oahu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu before catching connecting flights to other islands. More than a dozen carriers serve the airport, including the best airlines to fly to Hawaii like Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines.
Hawaii offers boomers a range of activities
It's easy to see Hawaii's appeal to boomers who watched the state romanticized on the small screen during their formative years and young adulthood. The islands starred in a multipart episode of "The Brady Bunch" in 1972 and was front and center on the police drama, "Hawaii Five-O," which ran from 1968 to 1980.
A trip here can check many boxes for today's retirees and near-retirees, who increasingly seek experiential trips, slower-paced itineraries, and opportunities to spend time with family. Even in such a spendy state, travelers can still find senior discounts. Older visitors may be able to save on flights through AARP-affiliated travel programs, while some resorts, such as Paradise Bay Resort on Oahu, offer discounts for guests 55 and older.
Hawaii can be as affordable or expensive as travelers want. You can spend days exploring beaches and snorkeling, paying little beyond rental equipment. With its 30 miles of sand, Maui is renowned for its beaches, including the undeveloped retreat of Big Beach at Makena State Park, known for its azure waters and lava domes, and the golden stretch of resort-laden Kaanapali Beach, famous for its snorkeling, where you can see butterflyfish, Moorish idol, and trumpetfish. It's also easy to splurge in Maui, where golfers can spend hours on courses with dramatic ocean views. As of this writing, green fees at the Plantation Course at Kapalua have reached about $475, and the course has hosted numerous PGA Tour events. For a more budget-friendly option, The Dunes at Maui Lani offers rates starting around $69 for 18 holes and a shared golf cart.
Boomers enjoy vacationing with family in Hawaii
You can combine snorkeling with historical exploration on Oahu and the Big Island. Oahu's Shark's Cove is one of Hawaii's best snorkeling spots, with wrasse and colorful tangs darting through underwater channels. Veterans and history buffs often make time for Pearl Harbor, including the USS Arizona Memorial, while art lovers can visit the Honolulu Museum of Art, home to roughly 55,000 works. On the Big Island, snorkelers may spot octopuses, parrotfish and green sea turtles at the picturesque paradise of Kealakekua Bay. Nearby, you can explore ancient Hawaiian sites such as Hiki'au Heiau or join a guided kayak tour to the Captain Cook Monument, named for the British explorer who became the first documented European to reach the Hawaiian Islands.
More adventurous seniors will find plenty to do on Kauai. One popular outing is kayaking the Wailua River to the trailhead for Secret Falls, also known as Uluwehi Falls. Guided tours are available, though independent rentals are common. From there, you can complete a 2-mile round-trip hike to the 120-foot waterfall. Cyclists can also explore Waimea Canyon, often called the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific." Several outfitters offer downhill rides that follow paved roads through the canyon and toward the coast.
There are countless ways for boomers to experience Hawaii at their own pace. And with many resorts catering to multigenerational travel, the islands remain a destination where families can gather, reconnect, and create memories together for years to come.