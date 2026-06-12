The US Travel Destination That's Most Popular With Boomers In 2026

Baby boomers have a travel itinerary and wallet that other generations envy. This cohort, born between 1946 and 1964, averages at least three trips a year and spends more than $6,000 on each getaway, according to PhocusWright. They may enjoy European river cruises and walking tours in Zambia, but the most popular vacation spot for boomers is in the United States. A recent YouGov travel survey asked travelers which destinations delivered the "strongest positive impressions," and 52% of boomers picked Hawaii. Canada closely followed at 50%, while Ireland, Florida, and Italy tied at 46%.

The survey found that this age group's preferred leisure trips are beach getaways, followed by scenic trips to lakes and mountains. Other favorite travel categories include sightseeing, historical sites, and cruises. The findings suggest this postwar generation values comfort and ease when booking experiences, often favoring well-established tourist attractions and places with "cultural and geographic familiarity." In other words, boomers generally aren't fans of going off the grid.

Hawaii is a prime example of an accessible destination, with many airlines serving the islands. Once you arrive, it's relatively easy to reach a resort in time for a luau. While there are 137 islands in the Hawaiian archipelago, six major islands are open to tourists: Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Hawaii (the Big Island), Lanai, and Molokai. Most visitors focus on the first four and fly into Oahu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu before catching connecting flights to other islands. More than a dozen carriers serve the airport, including the best airlines to fly to Hawaii like Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines.