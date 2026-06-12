Americans Are Flocking To Tennessee's County With Great Smoky Mountains Views, Parks, And An Exciting City
Knox County isn't the biggest county in Tennessee, but it ranks third in overall population. Even more impressive is that the population has grown by 7.25% in the last six years. Americans are flocking there to relocate, and it is one of the counties in Tennessee that's seen the most growth over the last few years.
The county's largest city, Knoxville, is the hotspot that's luring new residents in. MoveBuddha even says this exciting city is the top "move-to city of 2026." According to their predictions, Knoxville has a 1.61 in-to-out ratio. That basically means that even if someone moves out of the city, more people are moving in to replace that person. The growth could be coming from multiple groups. As the home of the University of Tennessee, as well as other post-secondary schools, the city is a thriving college town. WalletHub even ranked it as one of the Top 50 College Towns in America. That's not too shabby, considering they reviewed over 400 cities in the United States when determining their ranking. Also, it's possible that Knoxville could attract some new older residents as well, since Tennessee is one of the best states to retire in America, according to research.
So what is making Knox County so popular? The city has an exciting downtown area for those who want to shop and enjoy some nightlife. The pretty views don't hurt, either. The city is located in the foothills of the mountains, and in addition to having easy access to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the county has other great parks and green spaces for those who want to spend time outside.
Experiencing the great outdoors in Knox County
Being able to wake up and have great views of the Smoky Mountains is certainly a perk of living or visiting there. You can make the trek to Great Smoky Mountains National Park in about an hour, but you don't have to go that far to enjoy the scenery. One redditor shared their favorite spot for mountain views on r/Knoxville, saying, "Look Rock Trail, off the Foothills Parkway, [is] easily the most underrated spot; it's basically 270-degree views, and if you go on a clear day you can see the curve of the earth."
For more great views, visitors can make a visit to one of the most popular parks in Knoxville, World's Fair Park. The site of the 1982 World's Fair is home to one of the city's iconic landmarks, the Sunsphere. You can't miss it; this towering structure looks like it has a giant disco ball on top. It was originally built for the fair, but these days visitors go to the observation deck to get 360-degree views. The park also serves as the location of many local events. Some of the other parks in the city include Admiral Farragut Park, which sits alongside the Tennessee River, and Caswell Park, where you'll find a fully accessible playground.
Another place to enjoy the great outdoors is the Ijams Nature Center, a natural spot where you can hike, bike, paddle, swim, and climb. At the Primal Playground, take part in some unorthodox workouts that incorporate rocks and wood into your exercise routine. If that's too intense, you can also just take a leisurely walk on the boardwalk and take in the riverside views.
More exciting things to see and do in Knoxville
While access to the outdoors is surely one of the factors luring new residents and visitors to Knoxville, there are other exciting areas that rank high as well. According to Tripadvisor, Market Square is the top thing to experience in Knoxville. It is Knoxville's historic heart that's a bustling downtown square of shops, restaurants, and endless fun.
A reviewer shared a couple of their favorite things about Market Square, saying, "We enjoyed walking around, shopping, enjoying the arts, seeing the sites. We absolutely enjoyed dinner at Cafe 4, dessert at Cruze's family dairy, and walking Strong Alley to see all of the amazing graffiti art. So much to do ... Don't miss the spot." Located between Market Square and Gay Street, Strong Alley has a variety of colorful murals, including a giant painting of Dolly Parton that was created by artist Megan Lingerfelt.
Another spot that Yelp ranks as the most recommended thing to do is Ancient Lore Village, located about 15 minutes from downtown. This is a hidden, mystical Smoky Mountain village unlike any other place on Earth. The fantasy-themed resort has day passes available, but this is also where you'll find some of Knoxville's most unique accommodations. A Yelp reviewer said, "I especially loved staying in the new treehouse. It felt peaceful, unique, and unlike any stay I've experienced before. The archery and axe-throwing activities were such a fun bonus ... this isn't just a place to stay — it's a full experience."