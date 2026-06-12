Americans Are Flocking To Tennessee's County With Great Smoky Mountains Views, Parks, And An Exciting City

Knox County isn't the biggest county in Tennessee, but it ranks third in overall population. Even more impressive is that the population has grown by 7.25% in the last six years. Americans are flocking there to relocate, and it is one of the counties in Tennessee that's seen the most growth over the last few years.

The county's largest city, Knoxville, is the hotspot that's luring new residents in. MoveBuddha even says this exciting city is the top "move-to city of 2026." According to their predictions, Knoxville has a 1.61 in-to-out ratio. That basically means that even if someone moves out of the city, more people are moving in to replace that person. The growth could be coming from multiple groups. As the home of the University of Tennessee, as well as other post-secondary schools, the city is a thriving college town. WalletHub even ranked it as one of the Top 50 College Towns in America. That's not too shabby, considering they reviewed over 400 cities in the United States when determining their ranking. Also, it's possible that Knoxville could attract some new older residents as well, since Tennessee is one of the best states to retire in America, according to research.

So what is making Knox County so popular? The city has an exciting downtown area for those who want to shop and enjoy some nightlife. The pretty views don't hurt, either. The city is located in the foothills of the mountains, and in addition to having easy access to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the county has other great parks and green spaces for those who want to spend time outside.