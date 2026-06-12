North America's 'First Landscape Hotel' Is An Adults-Only, Uniquely Immersive Arizona Escape

Ambiente Sedona both protects and enhances its natural features, using eco-friendly techniques to revitalize vegetation and waterways. "We wanted to achieve the sights and background sounds of a gently babbling brook, that would contribute to the ambience of the guest experience," said John Krizan, principal of the landscape architectural firm Krizan Associates Inc, to Visit Sedona. "With these natural waterways, we're able to use aquatic plants, fish, and the waters movement, to achieve a biological balance without the use of chemicals, which keeps the water clean, attractive, and clear."

Thanks to its status as an International Dark Sky Community, one of the top things to do in Sedona is stargazing. It's also one of the highlights of an overnight stay at Ambiente Sedona, as each atrium has its own rooftop stargazing deck — accessible via a private spiral staircase — complete with a daybed and gas fire pit for maximum comfort. Guests can also book a private experience with an astronomer, equipped with high-end binoculars, telescopes, and knowledge of the cosmos.

The hotel's immersive experiences also extend to its spa and restaurant. In addition to an outdoor heated pool, hot tub, and windowed sauna — open all day and night — the spa offers all kinds of unique wellness treatments. These include traditional massages and facials, as well as energy healing treatments such as "Celestial Chakra" sessions and Reiki. Those who can't get enough of Sedona's red rocks can indulge in the "Sacred Sedona Clay Wrap," which uses desert clay to maximize relaxation. Given that Sedona earned the title of world's "most mindful" escape, it's no surprise that wellness is a central focus. The on-site restaurant, called Forty1, incorporates locally sourced and foraged ingredients to highlight Arizona's distinctive flavors.