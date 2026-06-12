North America's 'First Landscape Hotel' Is An Adults-Only, Uniquely Immersive Arizona Escape
Sedona, Arizona's famous red rocks are incredibly beautiful, and for many people, they're also a source of healing. Those who wish to receive these healing benefits don't have to sacrifice comfort by setting up a tent in a campground. On the edge of the vast Coconino National Forest, Ambiente Sedona is a boutique hotel designed to immerses guests in the surrounding environment. Opened in 2023, Ambiente Sedona bills itself as the first "landscape hotel" in North America, according to its website. It was built with sustainable materials and intentionally blends in with its natural setting. The resort is a recipient of two Michelin keys, denoting it as an "exceptional stay."
Ambiente Sedona is an adults-only destination with 40 guest rooms that combine minimalism and luxury. These are no ordinary hotel rooms, either. Each suite is its own "atrium," elevated above the ground on stilts to avoid disrupting the land. The atriums have floor-to-ceiling "IMAX-like" windows that are bronze tinted to reflect the scenery from the outside, offering additional privacy and nature views. Every suite is furnished with a king bed, Japanese soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Guests can choose an atrium next to the creek, in the forest, or overlooking the iconic red rocks.
Immersive features and experiences at Ambiente Sedona
Ambiente Sedona both protects and enhances its natural features, using eco-friendly techniques to revitalize vegetation and waterways. "We wanted to achieve the sights and background sounds of a gently babbling brook, that would contribute to the ambience of the guest experience," said John Krizan, principal of the landscape architectural firm Krizan Associates Inc, to Visit Sedona. "With these natural waterways, we're able to use aquatic plants, fish, and the waters movement, to achieve a biological balance without the use of chemicals, which keeps the water clean, attractive, and clear."
Thanks to its status as an International Dark Sky Community, one of the top things to do in Sedona is stargazing. It's also one of the highlights of an overnight stay at Ambiente Sedona, as each atrium has its own rooftop stargazing deck — accessible via a private spiral staircase — complete with a daybed and gas fire pit for maximum comfort. Guests can also book a private experience with an astronomer, equipped with high-end binoculars, telescopes, and knowledge of the cosmos.
The hotel's immersive experiences also extend to its spa and restaurant. In addition to an outdoor heated pool, hot tub, and windowed sauna — open all day and night — the spa offers all kinds of unique wellness treatments. These include traditional massages and facials, as well as energy healing treatments such as "Celestial Chakra" sessions and Reiki. Those who can't get enough of Sedona's red rocks can indulge in the "Sacred Sedona Clay Wrap," which uses desert clay to maximize relaxation. Given that Sedona earned the title of world's "most mindful" escape, it's no surprise that wellness is a central focus. The on-site restaurant, called Forty1, incorporates locally sourced and foraged ingredients to highlight Arizona's distinctive flavors.
What you need to know before visiting Ambiente Arizona
There are a few things to consider before booking a stay at Ambiente Arizona, starting with the price. At the time of writing, prices range between $799 and upwards of $1,700 per night, depending on the season. Prices increase in the autumn months, according to the calendar on the resort's website. The resort is also located next to a highway, which creates car noise at times, reports The Luxury Travel Expert. While it may not be noticeable for some, the atriums closer to the road may be more affected.
Ambiente Sedona is about a 45-minute drive from Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, which offers direct flights between Phoenix and Dallas-Fort Worth, and connecting flights to other destinations around the U.S. From the airport, guests can rent a vehicle or book a private shuttle with local companies like Elite Rides. For more flight options, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport — one of America's most traveler-friendly airports — is a two-hour drive away. Having a car offers more flexibility for day trips and excursions — the resort also offers guided experiences, such as off-road Jeep tours and horseback riding trips.