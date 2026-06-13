The Unique Wildlife Travelers Would Be Thrilled To Find At Grand Canyon National Park

The Grand Canyon is a massive geological formation. It stretches some 277 miles long and is up to 18 miles wide in some places. Although this massive chasm may seem barren when viewed from a distance, it is actually home to an impressive array of wildlife. Hundreds of bird species, 89 types of mammals, 47 reptiles, and a handful of amphibians call the Grand Canyon home. Among those are some truly unique creatures, including several endangered species. Almost any visitor to northern Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park would be thrilled to see these special critters.

There are various reasons the animals on this list are a thrilling sight. In some cases, it's because they are exceedingly rare. Other creatures are not rare in terms of population size but instead because they're not often seen due to inhabiting such remote and rugged areas within the park. Some are sought out by visitors due to their legendary reputation. Yet other specimens are somewhat commonly seen but considered majestic because of their physical stature.

To increase the odds of encountering these animals, visitors should consider the timing of their trip. Throughout the year, many species remain most active during early morning and late evening hours. Additionally, the spring and fall seasons (the ultimate times to plan a trip to the Grand Canyon) provide great wildlife watching opportunities. Visitors intent on spotting some of the park's more elusive creatures should also avoid the major tourist stops and instead spend time hiking along routes like this hidden trail with fewer crowds.