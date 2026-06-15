Between Joshua Tree National Park And Sedona Is Arizona's Lake State Park Renowned For Fishing And Mountain Views

It's one long drive from California's Joshua Tree National Park to the New Age desert outpost of Sedona in Arizona. U.S. 60 routes you through quintessential Sonoran backcountry almost the whole way, whizzing past nut farms and eerie mining frontier towns from yesteryear. It also brings you close to the remote Alamo Lake State Park, a place where you can pull up to enjoy a breather in the form of big mountain views, shimmering lake waters, and relaxing fishing sessions.

Roughly 3.5 hours from both Joshua Tree and Sedona, the largely off-radar park sprawls across 4,900 acres of land. It's mainly famous for its fishing — the spot has been called one of the best places to catch largemouth bass in the whole Grand Canyon State, no less! But it's also a place to enjoy rugged desert scenery, whether that means hitting the hiking paths, lazing on a boat on the water, or rumbling around the lakeshore on the ATV tracks.

There's only one asphalt roadway leading to and from the park. It diverts straight off Highway 60 at the town of Wenden, and takes around 40 minutes to get you to the reserve. There's also an unpaved, unmetalled desert dirt track that connects the park directly with U.S. 93. Meanwhile, the nearest major airport is Phoenix Sky Harbor International, which sits down Interstate 10 around a 2.5-hour drive to the southeast.