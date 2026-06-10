A Popular Arizona Lake Is Forced To Close After Devastating Ecological Disaster

One of Arizona's most popular fishing destinations, San Carlos Lake in Eastern Arizona, has been closed to all fishing and recreational activities as the result of a massive fish kill affecting "approximately 100% of the fish population." In an announcement on June 5, the San Carlos Recreation and Wildlife Department alerted the public to the situation: "Recent drought conditions, combined with water releases from the dam, have resulted in a major fish kill affecting approximately 100% of the fish population within the lake. Decomposing fish may pose health risks to individuals who enter the area or attempt to fish."

This devastating event is a tragedy for the fish and wildlife, but it wasn't entirely a surprise for anyone following conditions here — water levels have been shockingly low at the lake in 2026. An April 3 announcement from the San Carlos Recreation and Wildlife Department reported that the lake was at "1.93% capacity and water levels are continuing to drop as more water is being released." It also warned of the potential for a fish kill, which has now become a reality.

San Carlos Lake was once a veritable oasis in the desert with its 150+ miles of shoreline. It was a popular spot for boating and fishing: Some of the state's largest fish have been caught here, including catfish, largemouth bass, and rainbow trout. Now, there are literally no fish left alive in the lake. So how did this happen?