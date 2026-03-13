Nestled In Arizona's White Mountains Is A Stunning Lake Getaway For Camping And Fishing
Arizona checks all the boxes when it comes to planning a road trip full of diverse landscapes and scenery. That's because the Grand Canyon State offers something for every kind of traveler — regardless of whether they want to see desert, mountains, waterways, or forests. In the eastern portion of the state, the expansive White Mountains are a popular choice, due to their abundance of outdoor recreation, with their highest peak, Mount Baldy, sitting at 11,421 feet. Among the White Mountains destinations are Show Low, an under-the-radar city surrounded by national forests and fishing lakes, and Greer, Arizona's highest elevation town full of lakes, streams, and wildlife-filled forest. Greer is also within 90 minutes of Big Lake, which provides a splendid escape for camping and fishing.
The approximately 575-acre Big Lake is tucked away in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest within the White Mountains. The White Mountains are part of the vast Colorado Plateau, which spans across Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico. It can be accessed by Arizona state highways 273, 261, or 260, or — for a scenic route through the mountains — along Forest Road 249 (also known as Three Forks Road), which is closed during winter months.
While previous wildfires in 2011 and 2025 have left some lingering visible damage, recovery is in progress, and visitors give Big Lake a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor and 4.7 on Google. It remains a peaceful destination and prime escape for adventurers seeking solace in this outdoor paradise.
Engage in water recreation and cast a line in Arizona's Big Lake
Big Lake is part of the larger Big Lake Recreation Area, where water recreation, fishing, and wildlife viewing are abundant. You can start your visit at the Big Lake Visitor Center Interpretive Site to learn about the history and ecology of the area, as well as to get information and maps. The non-seasonal hours are typically limited to weekends only.
The water action starts at the Big Lake Marina, featuring boat rentals and a boat ramp. Fishing supplies, licenses, and snacks are available at the on-site Big Lake Tackle & Supply Store. Boating options include kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, and electric or low-horsepower engines. Anything more powerful would interfere with the serene setting.
The pristine waters of Big Lake are popular with anglers seeking fishing opportunities, as they're filled with a variety of trout species, including rainbow, cutthroat, brook, and Apache. The Arizona Game and Fish Department stocks the reservoir and manages its Big Lake Dam Fishing Site, which has a dedicated parking lot and vault toilets. The prime months are May to October, according to the Eastern Sierra Fish Report website, which also notes that the alpine elevations keep water cool during the summer. You'll need to obtain the proper fishing licenses, which can be done at the aforementioned on-site store. Monsterbass, an online site for fishing enthusiasts, describes Big Lake as "one of the White Mountains' best fishing lakes," due to its size, ample supply, and facilities.
Stay overnight under the stars of Big Lake, Arizona
An ideal way to extend your Big Lake escape is with a camping adventure at one of its five seasonal campgrounds, typically operating from May to October. Rainbow Campground is the largest, with 153 sites spread through six loops. One loop is first-come first-served, while the remainder can be reserved. The sites are designed for tents, trailers, and RVs, with 41 of the sites containing hookups, while all of them feature picnic tables, fire rings, and cooking grates. You'll also find campground amenities like drinking water, flush toilets, showers, and a trash and dump station. On the website The Dyrt, reviews for Rainbow highlight its scenery, cleanliness, and quiet, peaceful atmosphere. One user writes, "Rainbow Campground at Big Lake is magical. You can't go wrong with any of the sites."
Apache Trout Campground is the second largest, with 124 sites (41 with full hookups) and similar amenities to Rainbow. With a 4.6 Google rating, reviewers praise Apache Lake for its wide, well-maintained sites, amenities, and friendly camp hosts, with one review calling it "the best RV campground for Big Lake." Grayling Campground has 24 sites and is the closest to the lake, although none of the sites are directly on the water, making it among the more concealed options in the area. Tent-only camping is located at Cutthroat (with 18 sites) and Brookchar (with 12 sites), both of which have drinking water and flush toilets. Reservations can be made on Recreation.gov and are recommended during the busy season. Big Lake isn't your only lake option in Arizona, as you can also check out the five best lake camping spots in Arizona, according to reviews.