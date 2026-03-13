Nestled In Arizona's White Mountains Is A Stunning Lake Getaway For Camping And Fishing

Arizona checks all the boxes when it comes to planning a road trip full of diverse landscapes and scenery. That's because the Grand Canyon State offers something for every kind of traveler — regardless of whether they want to see desert, mountains, waterways, or forests. In the eastern portion of the state, the expansive White Mountains are a popular choice, due to their abundance of outdoor recreation, with their highest peak, Mount Baldy, sitting at 11,421 feet. Among the White Mountains destinations are Show Low, an under-the-radar city surrounded by national forests and fishing lakes, and Greer, Arizona's highest elevation town full of lakes, streams, and wildlife-filled forest. Greer is also within 90 minutes of Big Lake, which provides a splendid escape for camping and fishing.

The approximately 575-acre Big Lake is tucked away in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest within the White Mountains. The White Mountains are part of the vast Colorado Plateau, which spans across Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico. It can be accessed by Arizona state highways 273, 261, or 260, or — for a scenic route through the mountains — along Forest Road 249 (also known as Three Forks Road), which is closed during winter months.

While previous wildfires in 2011 and 2025 have left some lingering visible damage, recovery is in progress, and visitors give Big Lake a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor and 4.7 on Google. It remains a peaceful destination and prime escape for adventurers seeking solace in this outdoor paradise.