Tennessee's Abandoned Military Fort Is Now A Scenic Park With Riverfront Trails And Wildlife

As you make your way along the self-guided tour stops of Fort Donelson National Battlefield, you can follow one of multiple trails branching off through the hills. The trails get praised by reviewers for their scenery and quietness. The main trail that covers many of the significant historic features, including earthworks and the river batteries, is the 3.4-mile Donelson Trail loop. It's easy to access from the Fort Donelson Visitor Center, per National Park Planner. Parts of the trail meander through forest, going up and down hills, before coming to the clearing where there's a picnic area overlooking the river. Another unique and somewhat shorter trail is the Graves' Battery to French's Battery Trail, which is 2 miles if you go out and back. This trail leads you to some earthworks and a battery that can't be accessed by car, according to National Park Planner.

Hikers might spot some of the park's animal residents on their route. According to the NPS, white-tailed deer, raccoons, and squirrels are some of the mammals that live here. It's also a prominent birding location, with almost 300 documented bird species from the site on eBird. Fort Donelson is even home to bald eagles, though it's not necessarily one of the parks where you're most likely to see one. It's also home to an endangered species: the gray bat.

A major advantage of Fort Donelson National Battlefield is its free entry. Visitors can reach the park's visitor center in about an hour and 40 minutes by car from the Nashville International Airport. If you're looking for more nature spots to visit outside of Nashville, you could head to Cheatham Lake, Tennessee's scenic lake for camping and boating, under an hour drive from the city.