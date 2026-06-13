Canada's Largest High-Elevation Lake Is A Provincial Park Beauty For Fishing, Hiking, And Boating

Canada's vast wilderness provides some of the most remote and untouched outdoor experiences in the world. With millions of lakes scattered around the country, each body of water brings a new kind of adventure. While the Great Lakes (except for Lake Michigan) are shared by the U.S. and the Great White North, Canada's largest high-elevation lake is 100% British Columbian. Sitting at 3,855 feet as per NASA's calculations, Chilko Lake is flanked by massive mountains with year-round glaciers and ice fields. This record-breaking lake boasts a 40-mile length, a width of 3.2 miles, and 115 miles of shoreline.

The alpine Chilko Lake is nestled in Ts'ilʔos Provincial Park. Although open to the public, human interference has been minimal in the park's various ecosystems, which is why it remains pristine. Retro film enthusiasts might find the beautiful scenery familiar — the 1974 movie "T" was filmed at the lake. With scenic ranges guarding Chilko, the water glitters with turquoise tones. If you can't resist its call, you'll be happy to know that the lake is open for boating. You can glide across the calm aqua-green waters and take in the scenery from your vessel. Don't forget to bring your fishing gear with you to catch a wide range of species.

You can explore the lake by boat or follow the surrounding paths to take in the views, whether you prefer a moderate trail or a challenging hike. Getting to the lake is a journey itself. First, you have to fly from Vancouver to Williams Lake. Then, you have to rent a 4x4 vehicle (the last 25 miles of the road is unpaved) and drive nearly four hours toward the Gwe Da Ts'ih Campground at the lake's northern shore. The reward is access to one of Canada's most spectacular and unspoiled lakes.