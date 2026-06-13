Canada's Largest High-Elevation Lake Is A Provincial Park Beauty For Fishing, Hiking, And Boating
Canada's vast wilderness provides some of the most remote and untouched outdoor experiences in the world. With millions of lakes scattered around the country, each body of water brings a new kind of adventure. While the Great Lakes (except for Lake Michigan) are shared by the U.S. and the Great White North, Canada's largest high-elevation lake is 100% British Columbian. Sitting at 3,855 feet as per NASA's calculations, Chilko Lake is flanked by massive mountains with year-round glaciers and ice fields. This record-breaking lake boasts a 40-mile length, a width of 3.2 miles, and 115 miles of shoreline.
The alpine Chilko Lake is nestled in Ts'ilʔos Provincial Park. Although open to the public, human interference has been minimal in the park's various ecosystems, which is why it remains pristine. Retro film enthusiasts might find the beautiful scenery familiar — the 1974 movie "T" was filmed at the lake. With scenic ranges guarding Chilko, the water glitters with turquoise tones. If you can't resist its call, you'll be happy to know that the lake is open for boating. You can glide across the calm aqua-green waters and take in the scenery from your vessel. Don't forget to bring your fishing gear with you to catch a wide range of species.
You can explore the lake by boat or follow the surrounding paths to take in the views, whether you prefer a moderate trail or a challenging hike. Getting to the lake is a journey itself. First, you have to fly from Vancouver to Williams Lake. Then, you have to rent a 4x4 vehicle (the last 25 miles of the road is unpaved) and drive nearly four hours toward the Gwe Da Ts'ih Campground at the lake's northern shore. The reward is access to one of Canada's most spectacular and unspoiled lakes.
Enjoy boating and fishing at the alpine Chilko Lake
As the most lake-filled country in the world, Canada is a water lover's paradise, with the clear waters at Chilko Lake offering recreational activities. Travelers can access the lake via the provincial park's Gwe Da Ts'ih Campground, where the concrete boat launch is located. The launch is available seasonally between January and August, as well as November and December. While there's another launch (albeit natural) at the Nu Chugh Beniz campground, it's better suited for smaller, hand-carried watercraft. What's more, you can swim in the lake if you can brave the cold water. While there's no designated beach on Chilko Lake, you're free to take a quick, cool dip.
Not all kinds of boating are recommended at Chilko Lake. A place this remote and massive is accompanied by high winds and icy waters, making it dangerous for beginners to set out. Skip the canoe and opt for kayaking on the lake, as long as it's not your first time. The best course of action, though, is to take out a large powerboat, either for a leisurely ride or casting a line into the water.
Speaking of fishing, Chilko serves as a top-tier fishery among the major lakes of the Cariboo Chilcotin. Wild fly fishing is a popular activity here, with the chance to reel in bull trout, a cold-water predator that can weigh more than 10 pounds. Chilko Lake is excellent for rainbow trout fishing, with catches typically being up to 18 inches long. Keep in mind that they are pretty strong and known to jump repeatedly when hooked. Besides trout varieties, the lake is abundant in chinook and sockeye salmon. In fact, it supports the third-largest combined migration in the province between August and October.
Traverse the scenic trails around Canada's Chilko Lake
Being in the heart of Chilko Lake is one thing, but seeing it from afar is completely different. There are two trails in Ts'ilʔos Provincial Park that offer views of the alpine lake. If you're attempting these hikes solo, brush up on some of the safety tips beforehand for a stress-free trek. Start with the Green Lake Trail, which stretches for 4.4 miles. This is an out-and-back trip that takes up to 2.5 hours to complete. Climbing up to 774 feet, the moderately rated trail starts from the Gwe Da Ts'ih Campground and follows part of the northwestern lake shore. Those visiting with their dogs can bring them on their hike (make sure they are on a leash) and admire the vistas along the way.
For a rugged mountainous experience, seasoned hikers can tackle Tullin Mountain. This trail isn't for the faint of heart, as it has an elevation gain of 2,887 feet. Extending for 8.7 miles, this out-and-back route takes you up Tullin Mountain, where you'll marvel at "amazing views of Chilko Lake and the Coastal Range," according to a previous hiker. Set aside up to 6.5 hours for this hike and be prepared for the hard climb. The last thing you want to do is find out what bonking means when you're off-the-grid, so make sure you avoid finding out while you're hiking.
Watch out for grizzly bears in the area, too — you have higher chances of spotting them in the fall salmon-spawning season, when they come to the lake to feed. The campground may close during this period for bear safety. If this is the case with your getaway, visit Wells Gray Provincial Park instead, Canada's "Waterfall Park" with unique landscapes, just 2.5 hours away from Williams Lake.