Nestled Between Fort Wayne And Indy Is A Midwest City With A Walkable Downtown And A Shaded Greenway Trail

There's something special about a small town thriving in a rural area. It takes gumption and determination. The Midwest is full of these types of communities, and each one has a unique history and personality. Locals love to welcome visitors with festivals and show off their history. Between Fort Wayne and Indianapolis is one of those special destinations. Jonesboro is one of Indiana's smallest cities, with a population of around 1,500 people, and it has a rich history, a walkable downtown, and a beautiful riverside trail.

An hour southwest of Fort Wayne and 67 miles northeast of Jonesboro sits right next to Gas City on opposing banks of the Mississinewa River, but these towns weren't founded at the same time, as Jonesboro was founded first in 1834. Today, both small towns shine for unique reasons, but you'll still find most amenities like lodging and dining in Gas City rather than in Jonesboro. The closest hotels to Jonesboro are a 10-minute drive east at the I-69 exit for Gas City or a 15-minute drive north in Marion. While Jonesboro may not have that many attractions for a longer vacation, it is an easy day trip from Fort Wayne or Indianapolis.