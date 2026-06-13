Nestled Between Fort Wayne And Indy Is A Midwest City With A Walkable Downtown And A Shaded Greenway Trail
There's something special about a small town thriving in a rural area. It takes gumption and determination. The Midwest is full of these types of communities, and each one has a unique history and personality. Locals love to welcome visitors with festivals and show off their history. Between Fort Wayne and Indianapolis is one of those special destinations. Jonesboro is one of Indiana's smallest cities, with a population of around 1,500 people, and it has a rich history, a walkable downtown, and a beautiful riverside trail.
An hour southwest of Fort Wayne and 67 miles northeast of Jonesboro sits right next to Gas City on opposing banks of the Mississinewa River, but these towns weren't founded at the same time, as Jonesboro was founded first in 1834. Today, both small towns shine for unique reasons, but you'll still find most amenities like lodging and dining in Gas City rather than in Jonesboro. The closest hotels to Jonesboro are a 10-minute drive east at the I-69 exit for Gas City or a 15-minute drive north in Marion. While Jonesboro may not have that many attractions for a longer vacation, it is an easy day trip from Fort Wayne or Indianapolis.
What to see in Jonesboro's walkable downtown
Sidewalks line both sides of the brick-paved Main Street through the heart of Jonesboro, which still has many of its historic storefronts. The advantage of being one of the state's smallest cities is that you can walk the length of it in a few minutes. Explore hundreds of artifacts at the Jonesboro Historical Society's museum, which is a 10-minute walk down Main Street from City Hall and its iconic Firefighter Garfield statue. Jim Davis, the creator of the Garfield comic, was born in Grant County, and a Garfield trail was created in his honor, with 14 differently costumed Garfield statues around the county, including the one in Jonesboro. Another five-minute walk from City Hall reveals Jonesboro Community Park, which features town founder Obadiah Jones' original log cabin from 1834, as well as a playground, ball fields, and a community center.
Despite its small size, Jonesboro hosts several free-to-attend events throughout the year, welcoming visitors with a smile and a good time. Halloween festivities are present during October, the Easter Bunny makes an appearance every spring, and the Old Settlers' Day Festival celebrates the town's pioneer beginnings. The Jonesboro River Rally, held every September, has grown over the last decade into Indiana's largest annual motorcycle rally. Festivals always have vendors and food trucks, and may be held at the park or on Main Street, depending on the event. No matter which event you choose to attend, it's a fun way to spend a day in Jonesboro.
Bike, run, or walk the Cardinal Greenway in Jonesboro
The Cardinal Greenway, Indiana's longest rail-trail, passes through Jonesboro on the eastern edge of the city limits, along the Mississinewa River. Trees overhang the path in town and keep the path shaded and cool with an occasional peek-a-boo view of the river through the vegetation or at a bridge or road crossing. Every fall, Jonesboro hosts the Carolina Screamway event, which turns this short stretch of pathway into a haunted-house walk. Proceeds help maintain the trail.
The greenway is paved except for an on-road section between Gaston and Jonesboro. If you prefer being separated from traffic and riding on paved trails only, then start a bike ride in Marion, another charming Indiana city with parks and a historic downtown, and ride into Jonesboro for a day of exploring. It's about 7 miles from Marion to Jonesboro along the greenway. Stop in Jonesboro to walk around town, get a photo with Garfield, and grab a bite to eat at Kammy's Kafé before heading back to Marion. Kammy's is the only restaurant in Jonesboro, but Gas City has plenty of tasty eats and is only a five-minute drive from the center of town or a six-minute bike ride from the Cardinal Greenway trailhead off Interstate 35.