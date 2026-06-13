Between Nashville And Chattanooga Is Tennessee's Wildly Underrated State Park With Scenic Trails And Lakes
When it comes to outdoor parks and adventure in Tennessee, places like the Great Smoky Mountains tend to dominate the conversation. However, the Volunteer State has plenty of fabulous state parks and green spaces, if you know where to look. As recently as the summer of 2025, South Cumberland State Park was one of the largest in Tennessee. However, because the park had grown to encompass over 30,000 acres, it was split into three new state parks between 2022 and 2025. The largest of the three is now known as Fiery Gizzard State Park.
Spanning around 7,800 acres, Fiery Gizzard arguably includes many of the highlights that made South Cumberland so special, from its waterfalls and gorges to its fern-lined trails. From the nationally-renowned Fiery Gizzard Trail (after which the park is named) to the Grundy Lakes, a trip to this park will trigger all of your senses, no matter the time of year you visit.
Whether you are an original fan of South Cumberland or just want to explore some of the best natural highlights in Tennessee, let's break down why Fiery Gizzard may need to claim the top spot on your travel plans.
Trails and lakes at Fiery Gizzard State Park
First and foremost, a trip to Fiery Gizzard should incorporate as many of the scenic trails as possible. However, because they are spread out throughout the park, you may not be able to explore them all, depending on how long you're staying. The longest and most impressive is the titular Fiery Gizzard Trail, which stretches for almost 13 miles and takes you past multiple waterfalls and creeks. AllTrails rates the trek as hard, with over 2,200 feet of elevation gain. For a different type of challenge, rock climbing is allowed (so long as you register first online), but only at Foster Falls and Denny Cove.
Overall, there are 13 trails scattered throughout the park, with most of them running for less than a mile and interconnecting, allowing you to create loops that suit your skill level and the length of time you have available. You can review the park map and AllTrails to see which ones you want to hike. After the Fiery Gizzard, the next longest is the Dog Hole Trail at nearly 3 miles, which takes you to the Werner Point Overlook.
If hiking isn't your priority, you can also take advantage of the Grundy Lakes area on the northeastern edge of the park. There are four lakes of various sizes that are perfect for fishing. The lakes are stocked regularly, and you can catch bass or bream from the shoreline or a boat. Since gas-powered boats aren't allowed on the water, you'll need to bring a kayak, canoe, or rowboat to explore, although keep in mind that there are no boat ramps. You'll also need a fishing license before casting a line.
Planning an outdoorsy trip to Tennessee
The best way to get to Fiery Gizzard State Park is to fly into Nashville, as it's about 90 minutes northwest. Alternatively, if you can fly into Chattanooga, it's only an hour to reach the park. The park is located near Monteagle, an intriguing mountaintop town with a rich Appalachian heritage. However, it's also in Tracy City, home to Tennessee's oldest bakery, so it may be worth checking out either or both towns during your trip.
Camping at Fiery Gizzard is primitive, meaning there are no electrical or water hookups, although there are restrooms. The four main hike-in campgrounds are situated along different trails throughout the park. The Foster Falls Campground can accommodate smaller RVs as well as tents, although hookups are still unavailable. There are showers at Foster Falls, though, for added convenience. At the time of this writing, primitive campsites start at $10 per night, while drive-up sites start at $26. Prices are slightly higher on weekends.
Finally, as you venture through the park and discover its many lakes and waterfalls, keep in mind that swimming is allowed. Since the terrain around the waterfalls is rocky, water shoes are ideal to protect your feet. Alternatively, there is a sand beach by the main parking lot at Grundy Lakes that is perfect for relaxing by the water. There is also a bathhouse by the beach, making it easy to rinse off before getting back into your car.