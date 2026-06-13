Between Nashville And Chattanooga Is Tennessee's Wildly Underrated State Park With Scenic Trails And Lakes

When it comes to outdoor parks and adventure in Tennessee, places like the Great Smoky Mountains tend to dominate the conversation. However, the Volunteer State has plenty of fabulous state parks and green spaces, if you know where to look. As recently as the summer of 2025, South Cumberland State Park was one of the largest in Tennessee. However, because the park had grown to encompass over 30,000 acres, it was split into three new state parks between 2022 and 2025. The largest of the three is now known as Fiery Gizzard State Park.

Spanning around 7,800 acres, Fiery Gizzard arguably includes many of the highlights that made South Cumberland so special, from its waterfalls and gorges to its fern-lined trails. From the nationally-renowned Fiery Gizzard Trail (after which the park is named) to the Grundy Lakes, a trip to this park will trigger all of your senses, no matter the time of year you visit.

Whether you are an original fan of South Cumberland or just want to explore some of the best natural highlights in Tennessee, let's break down why Fiery Gizzard may need to claim the top spot on your travel plans.