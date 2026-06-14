San Diego's Difficult-To-Reach Beach Is An Uncrowded Coastal Beauty Known For Amazing Surfing
San Diego is known for its beaches — more than 30 of them stretch across roughly 70 miles of coastline. However, even with the vast amount of options, some of San Diego's more popular beaches can become incredibly crowded. But, there are still options for beachgoers who want to experience some of Southern California's renowned coastal beauty — and maybe catch a couple of waves — without being burdened by crowds. In that regard, one of the best beaches to consider is Black's Beach.
At Black's Beach, visitors can get everything Southern California's coast is famous for — scenic landscapes, perfectly formed waves, soft sand, and sunshine. However, there is a bit of a catch. This coastal beauty can be notoriously difficult to reach. The first leg of the journey isn't all that difficult — without traffic, it's a 20-minute drive north of downtown San Diego. Reaching the beach itself, on the other hand, requires a bit of effort. Black's is actually a 2-mile portion of Torrey Pines State Beach, which is roundly considered one of San Diego's best beaches. From the state beach parking lot, it's a somewhat arduous hike down the Beach Trail and the Glider Port Trail.
While the Beach Trail at Torrey Pines is easily the best hike in America for beach lovers, descending the remainder of the way to the sand can be dicey. On the upside, the treacherous descent to Black's Beach limits the amount of people who attempt to access it. As a result, crowds are sparse, as fewer beachgoers feel it is worth the effort of the strenuous hike.
Black's Beach offers surf and scenery
Although the trail to reach Black's Beach can be difficult and even dangerous, for those who are looking to get away from the crowds, it is well worth it. As you descend, be sure to stay on the marked trail and move carefully, as the cliffs are unstable and prone to sudden rockslides. Once on the beach, you'll notice that those same elements that made the hike so hard also lend to the beauty of Black's Beach. Cliffs as high as 300 feet serve as a dramatic backdrop to the curling waves in the Pacific Ocean. The landscape is smattered with a variety of coastal flora, such the critically endangered Torrey pine tree. Caves and rocky outcrops along the shore add to the beach's striking scenery.
The waves at Black's Beach only get bigger in the winter, which is when surfers descend on Black's Beach. Among the surf crowd, Black's is thought to have some of the best waves in California – if not the whole country – particularly during the winter months. The powerful waves, coupled with the uncrowded conditions, are what make it so appealing to surfers. With pros catching waves and paragliders launching from the cliffs overhead, there is always plenty to see at Black's. To that end, it is worth noting the seclusion also draws another crowd: nudists. Even though nudism is illegal in San Diego, the reputation of Black's Beach lives on.
After a day at Black's Beach, it's worth taking a look around La Jolla, an artsy borough known as the jewel of San Diego. The upscale enclave features a variety of shops, restaurants, art galleries, and a colony of sea lions along the coast. If you're wanting a little more beach time — and don't mind the crowds — head over to La Jolla Cove Beach. This popular spot, which is about 5 miles south of Black's Beach, was named as America's best beach for 2026.