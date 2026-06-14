San Diego's Difficult-To-Reach Beach Is An Uncrowded Coastal Beauty Known For Amazing Surfing

San Diego is known for its beaches — more than 30 of them stretch across roughly 70 miles of coastline. However, even with the vast amount of options, some of San Diego's more popular beaches can become incredibly crowded. But, there are still options for beachgoers who want to experience some of Southern California's renowned coastal beauty — and maybe catch a couple of waves — without being burdened by crowds. In that regard, one of the best beaches to consider is Black's Beach.

At Black's Beach, visitors can get everything Southern California's coast is famous for — scenic landscapes, perfectly formed waves, soft sand, and sunshine. However, there is a bit of a catch. This coastal beauty can be notoriously difficult to reach. The first leg of the journey isn't all that difficult — without traffic, it's a 20-minute drive north of downtown San Diego. Reaching the beach itself, on the other hand, requires a bit of effort. Black's is actually a 2-mile portion of Torrey Pines State Beach, which is roundly considered one of San Diego's best beaches. From the state beach parking lot, it's a somewhat arduous hike down the Beach Trail and the Glider Port Trail.

While the Beach Trail at Torrey Pines is easily the best hike in America for beach lovers, descending the remainder of the way to the sand can be dicey. On the upside, the treacherous descent to Black's Beach limits the amount of people who attempt to access it. As a result, crowds are sparse, as fewer beachgoers feel it is worth the effort of the strenuous hike.