Under Two Hours From Chicago Is Illinois' Scenic Lake Preserve For Fishing, Paddling, And Hiking
Chicago may be the "City of the Big Shoulders" and "Hog Butcher for the World," at least, according to a certain poet, but within the urban center's far-reaching aura and tucked among its suburban sprawl, Illinois has preserved a wealth of state parks, nature reserves, and outdoor recreational areas. Some are set along rivers, some are cultivated around woods, and some are carved out from rock formations, but no matter how they're sliced, they invite visitors and residents to get outside.
Northern Illinois' Lake Chaminwood Preserve — one of the newest preserves in Will County — is as scenic as they come, but filled with modern amenities, too. Built around two former quarries and floodplain wetlands along the DuPage River, the 120-acre park is just 50 miles southwest of Chicago, and features plenty of room to spread out and picnic, hike, or fish, as well as ADA-accessible canoe and kayak launches. Lake Chaminwood Preserve is also reportedly one of the best places to catch a sunset in the region.
Lake Chaminwood's name is a portmanteau of its closest towns: Channahon, Minooka, and Shorewood. The preserve opened in 2012, but underwent renovations in 2023 and 2024 to add two fishing piers and a welcome area, expand parking at its main entrance – Joseph Dollinger Family Access area in Channahon — and build a link connecting the preserve to the 61.5-mile I&M Canal State Trail. ADA accessibility was top of mind during the improvements, and the Boardsafe kayak launch is one of the standout additions, helping those with mobility issues safely launch.
The Forest Preserve District of Will County monitors the lake and stocks it with fish like channel catfish, crappie, bluegill, smallmouth bass, and sunfish when needed. Anglers can fish from the shoreline, the new piers, or launch non-motorized boats from the kayak launch.
Explore Illinois through the Lake Chaminwood Preserve
If you don't have your own boat, no problem — kayak rentals at Lake Chaminwood are available April through October. Download an app to rent directly from the "kayak vending machine," as one Google reviewer called it. Lake Chaminwood's water is exceptionally clear, reaching depths of up to 25 feet. Though referred to in the singular, technically, there are two lakes at Lake Chaminwood, encompassing 35 acres and 12 acres, respectively. Both are former quarries connected via a narrow channel, and a small footbridge was added during the preserve's renovations.
A one-mile paved trail loops the lake, allowing bikes, runners, skaters, and even winter skiers and snowshoers an easy path to lakeside vistas, and an additional trail segment now connects to the longer I&M Canal State Trail around mile 41, making it easy to explore smaller segments near the preserve. Leashed pets are allowed, though some reviewers have noted that noise from a nearby shooting range can alarm skittish, gun-shy dogs.
Lake Chaminwood is located 10 miles down the Des Plaines River from Joliet, a charming, affordable suburb along historic Route 66. The preserve's best reached by car, but those taking public transit from Chicago can feasibly take the Metra from Union Station to Joliet, and from there, a rideshare. For those who want more time outdoors, Channahon State Park offers more scenic stretches of the I&M Canal trail, canoeing, and tent camping less than 5 miles away, while next door to that, McKinley Woods offers a peaceful, all-seasons spot for more outdoor recreation. These outdoor destinations are just over an hour's drive from the Windy City, so for Chicagolanders, it's easy to take the experts' advice and spend two hours outside every week by heading to Lake Chaminwood Preserve.