Texas' Under-The-Radar Southern City Is A Rustic Haven With Hill Country Swims, Cabin Stays, And Recreation
The region of central Texas known as Hill Country is famous for its rolling hills, outdoor abundance, and rustic hospitality. If you're planning a vacation here, there are many unique spots you might consider using as your home base. But anyone seeking an off-the-beaten-path destination in Hill Country shouldn't skip over Camp Wood — a place offering charming cabins, outdoor recreation opportunities, and (a necessity in Texas heat) swimming. Though the name might confuse you, Camp Wood is not, in fact, a campsite — it's the name of a city (albeit a minuscule one with a population of around 500-odd inhabitants).
Camp Wood is nestled on the banks of the Nueces River, sometimes referred to as the "Mother River of the Hill Country," because it feeds into other local bodies of water. The town, while small, has a rich and storied history: At different points, this area has been home to Native Americans, Spanish missionaries and colonizers, a U.S. military outpost, and finally a town. Today, it's a vibrant hub for outdoor recreation enthusiasts, but remains delightfully rustic; as blogger Greg Alford puts it, this under-the-radar town "is rural, back country Americana," in a good way — a "town where time stands still." And at around two hours by car from San Antonio and just over three hours from Austin, it's an easily accessible getaway if you're looking to escape the city for a weekend or longer.
Enjoy swimming and recreation in Camp Wood
While Camp Wood is resolutely old-school, there's certainly no shortage of recreational activities for outdoorsy visitors to partake in — minus all the crowds and chaos of more highly-trafficked destinations. What Camp Wood grants visitors instead, according to Texas Highways, is "the simplicity of countryside, a swim in nature's pool, maybe a little fishing, perhaps a picnic or a plate of barbecued brisket, and a good night's sleep." For prime fly-fishing – including for largemouth bass, bluegill, catfish, sunfish, and other species — the Nueces River and Nueces Lake are your best bets. Know before you go: you'll need a Texas state fishing license, available online, before you can cast a line.
Much like one of Texas' top swimming towns, the Hill Country haven of Concan, Camp Wood provides the opportunity to cool off with a dip. Locals know to make their way on hot days to the Quince, a natural and spring-fed swimming hole nestled dramatically below bluffs, which one reviewer calls "probably the most beautiful swimming hole" they've ever seen in Texas. The name comes from the Spanish word for "fifteen," which is the depth of the swimming hole (though parents can rest assured that there are kid-friendly areas on-site as well).
Enjoy a refreshing swim in this unique natural body of water, or bring an inner tube, float, or kayak to use here for a fun day of outdoor recreation. And make a day out of it by packing chairs, barbecue gear, picnic snacks — perhaps stored in this Sam's Club waterproof backpack cooler — and anything else you need to enjoy a day of outdoor fun and swimming.
Book a stay in one of Camp Wood's cabins
Keep the rustic and nostalgic vibes going when it comes to choosing your accommodation in Camp Wood by opting for a cabin stay. One option is Los Rios Campground, where you'll find numerous quaint and adorable cabins and tiny homes available to rent from friendly and helpful staff. Make no mistake, though: while they're cabins in name, you won't be roughing it too much in Los Rios Campgrounds' comfortable abodes, which have refrigerators, ovens, bed linens, cookware, and numerous other amenities provided, along with full bathrooms and — in some cabins — queen-size beds. Los Rios is situated close to the river and adjacent to the Quince, making it a prime location for visitors eager to hop out of bed and hop into cool water on a scorching Texas day.
For a cabin stay, another appealing option is Nueces River RV and Cabin Resort, which visitors say is clean and quiet. Here, along with RV and tent campsites, there are also multiple log cabins to rent. Like at Los Rios, these cabins may look charmingly old-school, but rest assured that they are kitted out with several amenities, including full kitchens and WiFi. You're not likely to spend too much time indoors here, however: with a pool, splash pad, sport court, sand volleyball pit, playground, and access to river tubing and kayaking, there's no shortage of recreation for cabin-dwellers. Notably, the largest cabin at Nueces River RV and Cabin Resort can sleep 14 people: ideal if you're traveling to Hill Country with a large group of friends or family. And if, after your time in Camp Wood, you're itching for another cozy cabin stay, continue your Texas travels with a jaunt to gorgeous Possum Kingdom Lake State Park.