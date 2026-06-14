Texas' Under-The-Radar Southern City Is A Rustic Haven With Hill Country Swims, Cabin Stays, And Recreation

While Camp Wood is resolutely old-school, there's certainly no shortage of recreational activities for outdoorsy visitors to partake in — minus all the crowds and chaos of more highly-trafficked destinations. What Camp Wood grants visitors instead, according to Texas Highways, is "the simplicity of countryside, a swim in nature's pool, maybe a little fishing, perhaps a picnic or a plate of barbecued brisket, and a good night's sleep." For prime fly-fishing – including for largemouth bass, bluegill, catfish, sunfish, and other species — the Nueces River and Nueces Lake are your best bets. Know before you go: you'll need a Texas state fishing license, available online, before you can cast a line.

Much like one of Texas' top swimming towns, the Hill Country haven of Concan, Camp Wood provides the opportunity to cool off with a dip. Locals know to make their way on hot days to the Quince, a natural and spring-fed swimming hole nestled dramatically below bluffs, which one reviewer calls "probably the most beautiful swimming hole" they've ever seen in Texas. The name comes from the Spanish word for "fifteen," which is the depth of the swimming hole (though parents can rest assured that there are kid-friendly areas on-site as well).

Enjoy a refreshing swim in this unique natural body of water, or bring an inner tube, float, or kayak to use here for a fun day of outdoor recreation. And make a day out of it by packing chairs, barbecue gear, picnic snacks — perhaps stored in this Sam's Club waterproof backpack cooler — and anything else you need to enjoy a day of outdoor fun and swimming.