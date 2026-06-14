You Can Get A Ticket In Western Canada For This Common US Traffic Light Maneuver

Thinking about planning a road trip to Canada — perhaps an adventure along Nova Scotia's Cabot Trail or a trip along one of the world's most scenic routes between Banff and Jasper National Parks? Better check on your destination's driving regulations: In parts of Western Canada, you can get a ticket for making a U-turn at a traffic light.

For context, U-turns are legal at intersections with illuminated green lights or left-turn arrows in most of the United States, provided there's good visibility of oncoming traffic (and no sign prohibiting it). That's why drivers from the U.S. may be caught off guard to realize it's not typically allowed in several Canadian provinces, including Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

In some cases, signs explicitly prohibit U-turns at traffic lights. In Manitoba, for instance, the maneuver is restricted in places that are clearly designated by signs, per Manitoba Public Insurance. Good to know if you're hoping to road-trip around the province to see polar bears and beluga whales: Manitoba is the only Canadian province where you can spot each of the country's "Big 5" wildlife.