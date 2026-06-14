You Can Get A Ticket In Western Canada For This Common US Traffic Light Maneuver
Thinking about planning a road trip to Canada — perhaps an adventure along Nova Scotia's Cabot Trail or a trip along one of the world's most scenic routes between Banff and Jasper National Parks? Better check on your destination's driving regulations: In parts of Western Canada, you can get a ticket for making a U-turn at a traffic light.
For context, U-turns are legal at intersections with illuminated green lights or left-turn arrows in most of the United States, provided there's good visibility of oncoming traffic (and no sign prohibiting it). That's why drivers from the U.S. may be caught off guard to realize it's not typically allowed in several Canadian provinces, including Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.
In some cases, signs explicitly prohibit U-turns at traffic lights. In Manitoba, for instance, the maneuver is restricted in places that are clearly designated by signs, per Manitoba Public Insurance. Good to know if you're hoping to road-trip around the province to see polar bears and beluga whales: Manitoba is the only Canadian province where you can spot each of the country's "Big 5" wildlife.
U-turns are prohibited at traffic lights at several Canadian provinces
In many places in Western Canada, however, it's the absence of a sign that signifies that U-turns are forbidden. As the Saskatchewan Driver's Handbook spells out, "U-turns are prohibited at traffic lights unless permitted by a sign." The same is true in Alberta, according to a 2025 blog post on Armour Insurance's website. When the writer, a driver ticketed by a police officer, inquired about the law, the officer responded, "it is practically never legal to make a U-Turn in Alberta." Helpful to know if you're thinking of a journey down the Fundy Trail Parkway, a gorgeous drive along Canada's East Coast with beaches and waterfalls.
The same is true in British Columbia. "Unless there is a sign stating that U-turns are permitted, you must not make them at an intersection that is controlled by a traffic control signal," says DriveSmartBC, a community-driven website covering traffic law and road safety in the province. And the rules are even stricter in Vancouver, reports The Globe and Mail, which notes that the city "bans U-turns nearly everywhere."
When in doubt, just don't bother making a U-turn, experts suggest. Whether in the city or the countryside, take your time and go the long way around — it's a great strategy for enjoying a ride along the Sea to Sky Highway, said to be one of the world's most beautiful road trips, or the Vancouver Island Grand Loop, an easy adventure that leads you past tourist-free forests and beaches.