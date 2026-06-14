8 All-Inclusive Resorts In Greece Under $250 A Night For A Budget Mediterranean Escape
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When you think of affordable all-inclusive resort vacations, Greece might not be the first country that comes to mind. Greek vacations are generally more affordable than other Western European countries, but with most of Greece's tourism season concentrated in the summer months, and prices spiking seasonally to meet demand, Greece is quickly trending to become more splurge than steal. However, if you're willing to get creative, an all-inclusive Mediterranean escape on a budget doesn't have to be out of the question.
There are three things to consider when planning. First, keep your dates flexible. Greece is a fantastic country to visit in the off-season (or shoulder season, which is before late May and after early September). By avoiding summer travel, you can usually find dramatically reduced rates. Second, consider mainland Greece and lesser-known islands. Summer travelers often flock to Santorini and Mykonos — two of the most visited and least budget-friendly islands in Greece — but you'll find lower costs in other equally vibrant places, like Crete or Kos. Third, avoid premium packages, where a higher price tag usually just means top-shelf liquor, and stick to the standard, all-inclusive option when available. With the money you save, you can leave the resort for excursions or an off-site meal without the guilt.
With these criteria in mind, we set out to find a selection of all-inclusive resorts in Greece for under $250 a night. By scouring reservation sites like Booking.com to compare shoulder-season pricing (using early May or early October travel dates in our search) and validating our selections against traveler feedback on Tripadvisor and Google reviews, we landed on eight well-rated, all-inclusive options that fit the bill for affordability.
Blue Bay Resort Hotel in Agia Pelagia, Crete
Our first pick takes us to Crete, often regarded as the most well-rounded Mediterranean island escape with hidden-gem beaches and a lower price tag than hotspots like Mykonos. Blue Bay Resort Hotel is located in the seaside village of Agia Pelagia, just half an hour outside of Heraklion, and boasts uninterrupted views of the Cretan Sea. All-inclusive pricing includes buffet-style meals, snacks, soft drinks, tea and coffee, and a selection of local beer and wine. At the time of writing, if you avoid peak season (late May through September), you'll find double rooms as low as about $170 per night on Booking.com.
Sirios Village Hotel & Bungalows in Daratsos, Crete
This property is in a more upscale region of Crete, making this particular budget-friendly find a rare gem. Located just 10 minutes from Chania, Sirios Village offers balance for those looking for resort all-inclusive amenities alongside quick access to nightlife, culture, and off-site dining. Your rate gets you complimentary meals, select beverages, a bottle of wine on arrival, and parking for those renting a car. If you happen to be a part of Booking.com's Genius loyalty program, double rooms can be found in the off-season for around $200 per night. Otherwise, expect all-inclusive rates starting closer to $250.
Apollon Hotel in Lambi, Kos
The Apollon Hotel is a stylish choice for the discreetly budget-conscious and wellness-inclined traveler, with airy, modern rooms, a fitness center, outdoor sports facilities, and a prime location just a short walk away from the beach. You'll find this hotel on Kos, a beautiful Dodecanese island off the coast of Turkey between Santorini and Rhodes. Couples rate this hotel an 8.4 out of 10 on Booking.com, and if you're comfortable booking a non-refundable rate and planning your trip in the shoulder season, you may be able to snag an all-inclusive stay for as low as $150 per night.
Astir Odysseus Kos Resort & Spa in Tigaki, Kos
As a five-star hotel located just a short drive up the road from Old Town Kos, Astir Odysseus Kos Resort & Spa bats well above average for all-inclusive luxury at an affordable price tag. Per its website, this hotel offers "discreet luxury and high elegance," and its 4.8-star Google and 9.3 Booking.com ratings largely back up those claims. To unlock the most savings on this stay, book in April or October on Booking.com with Genius discounts, or join Astir Odysseus' loyalty program for 10% off. Select the half-board tier, which includes daily breakfast and dinner.
Apollonion Asterias Resort & Spa in Lixouri, Kefalonia
For wine tasting, swimming in underwater caves, and sea turtles, Kefalonia is one island to put on your radar. The Apollonion Asterias Resort & Spa, located on the Paliki peninsula just outside the town of Lixouri, offers an all-inclusive home base that comes in conveniently under budget for double, triple, and even family rooms with half board (based on a September search on the property's website). The catch? Stays require a five-day minimum. Fortunately, a prime location near Xi Beach and an on-site aqua park offer tempting options for families to fill the days. Double rooms with half board start just under $200 a night.
Canvas by Mitsis Belvedere in Benitses, Corfu
Corfu is a popular Greek island thanks to its stunning beaches and affordable price tag. One property offering all-inclusive accommodation in Corfu that's easy on the wallet is Canvas by Mitsis Belvedere, with various room types that come in under budget in the shoulder season. While the property is nearly an hour's drive from Corfu town, past visitors don't seem to mind the location, with one Google Maps reviewer sharing, "Location is a bit out of the way, however, there is a bus which is cheap and accessible to go to Benitses and Corfu town." Nightly rates for an October stay start around $160, per the property's website.
Alia Palace Hotel in Pefkochori, Halkidiki
Tucked away in the northern corner of mainland Greece, Halkidiki is an often overlooked but incredible region for nature, beaches, and history. Here, you'll also find the only adults-only (16 and over) all-inclusive in this list, perfect for budget-conscious DINKs. Google Maps reviewers rate Alia Palace 4.4 stars, praising the views and staff highly, though the dining options appear to disappoint, with one reviewer saying food was "the weakest point of the stay." What you save with affordable half-board rates (starting around $180 per night on Booking.com), you can splurge on off-site dining and exploring the stunning Cassandra Gulf.
Comer Kinetta Beach in Corinth, Kineta
For a tranquil seaside getaway just one hour west of Athens, Comer Kinetta Beach offers private beachfront access along the Saronic Gulf. This all-inclusive property has six onsite restaurants and bars, watersports rentals, and children's facilities catering to family-friendly escapes from the city. One fixed all-inclusive tier includes three meals daily, soft drinks and well alcohol, and á la carte restaurant reservations if you stay seven days or more. To unlock bigger savings, book directly on the hotel's website and provide your email for a 10% discount on room rates that already fall comfortably below $250 per night in the shoulder season.