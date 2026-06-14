8 All-Inclusive Resorts In Greece Under $250 A Night For A Budget Mediterranean Escape

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When you think of affordable all-inclusive resort vacations, Greece might not be the first country that comes to mind. Greek vacations are generally more affordable than other Western European countries, but with most of Greece's tourism season concentrated in the summer months, and prices spiking seasonally to meet demand, Greece is quickly trending to become more splurge than steal. However, if you're willing to get creative, an all-inclusive Mediterranean escape on a budget doesn't have to be out of the question.

There are three things to consider when planning. First, keep your dates flexible. Greece is a fantastic country to visit in the off-season (or shoulder season, which is before late May and after early September). By avoiding summer travel, you can usually find dramatically reduced rates. Second, consider mainland Greece and lesser-known islands. Summer travelers often flock to Santorini and Mykonos — two of the most visited and least budget-friendly islands in Greece — but you'll find lower costs in other equally vibrant places, like Crete or Kos. Third, avoid premium packages, where a higher price tag usually just means top-shelf liquor, and stick to the standard, all-inclusive option when available. With the money you save, you can leave the resort for excursions or an off-site meal without the guilt.

With these criteria in mind, we set out to find a selection of all-inclusive resorts in Greece for under $250 a night. By scouring reservation sites like Booking.com to compare shoulder-season pricing (using early May or early October travel dates in our search) and validating our selections against traveler feedback on Tripadvisor and Google reviews, we landed on eight well-rated, all-inclusive options that fit the bill for affordability.