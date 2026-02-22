10 Of The Best Destinations For Off-Season Travel

Picture this: You've just lined up for hours to see the Mona Lisa, but you can only get a glimpse of her through a sea of selfie sticks. You marveled at the beauty of that Phuket beach in the brochure, yet you needed to jostle with everyone else to grab yourself a sliver of sand. You've been wanting to see the Taj Mahal since you were a kid, but with hundreds of people in the frame, you're never going to get a good shot. This is peak-season travel, and these are just a few of the obstacles it presents. Traveling in the high season doesn't only mean crowds, though. High hotel and flight prices can frustrate, while those summer temperatures may prove too much for some.

The same destinations can be experienced at different times of the year. If shoulder- or low-season travel is an option for you, it can mean experiencing popular places without the chaos. Tourist sites become chances to meet locals instead of throngs of tour groups, making your visit feel more authentic. You'll have more space to appreciate the architecture and pause for unobstructed photos, and you'll be able to do it all in temperatures that agree with you.

Off-season in many places can even mean unique seasonal experiences like wine harvests in Europe, skiing in unexpected locations, and festivals with barely a tourist to be seen — other than you, of course. You may even be the beneficiary of better service, with happy staff who are willing to go the extra mile with insider tips that open up whole new avenues of travel. Here are some outstanding destinations that are well worth visiting during those quieter months.