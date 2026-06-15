Between Boston And Worcester Is Massachusetts' Charming City With Trails, Shops, And Beach Fun

Massachusetts' tourism scene might be dominated by Boston, but for those who want to take in the state's charm somewhere quieter and cheaper, there's another city to discover. Marlborough might seem like just a place you pass through on your way to bigger hotspots, but those who stay long enough to experience it will find the area's history and shops make it well worth exploring. The town is home to an up-and-coming Main Street surrounded by local businesses and nearby landmarks that take you all the way back to the 17th century. Marlborough is consistently growing, but Niche reviewers describe it as welcoming, community-driven, and not too busy. Don't let the fact that this isn't a major city fool you, though — there's still a lot to fill your itinerary with.

Beyond its cultural attractions, Marlborough offers travelers some great outdoor recreation opportunities. Those who'd like to get moving can go hiking on one of the area's scenic trails (the Assabet River Rail Trail is a great place to start), while visitors who prefer a more relaxed day out can stop by the Fort Meadow Reservoir and its 13-acre WWII Memorial Beach. The area is open during the summer months and equipped with lifeguards, a basketball court, and a playground.

Another perk of coming to Marlborough is its convenient location. Interstate 495 passes right through the city, allowing travelers to access Boston in a little over half an hour and Worcester in roughly 20 minutes — and these are just two of the many day trip options you get. With that in mind, many will find driving to be the most convenient mode of transportation here. Alternatively, visitors can land at Boston Logan International Airport and get a rental into town.