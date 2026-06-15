Nestled Between Lubbock And Austin Is Texas' City With Small-Town Charm And Downtown Shopping

Whether you're passing through town or planning to stay a while, the best place to start your journey is in downtown Snyder, centered around the Scurry County Courthouse and historical marker. As you walk through town, make sure to venture into the various local shops. For example, the Blessed Nest and Deep Creek Market are great for souvenirs or unique gifts. Alternatively, Bucks & Bows or Windflower are good options for clothing and accessories with a Texas twist.

After shopping for a while, you may feel peckish, and fortunately, there are plenty of restaurants in and around the downtown area. Although Snyder isn't the BBQ capital of Texas like Lockhart, it does have a few spots to get ribs and brisket, like Blackland Smokehouse or Gran & Pops BBQ and Burgers. Or, if you're trying to get a freshly-grilled steak, The Butcher's Block is also nearby. Snyder wouldn't be a Texas city without a little Tex-Mex, which you can find at restaurants like Cielo or Ponderosa.

Then, if you want to learn more about Snyder and the area's history, you can visit the Scurry County Museum, which is located next to Western Texas College on the southern edge of town. The museum features three permanent exhibits and over 16,000 artifacts. Or, if you want more contemporary history, you can marvel at the Triangle Sinclair Gas Station, which was originally built in 1935 and restored in 2012. While it's not open to the public, you can still appreciate the vintage decor and aesthetic.