Nestled Between Lubbock And Austin Is Texas' City With Small-Town Charm And Downtown Shopping
If your only experience with Texas has been its big cities or world-renowned state parks, you're missing out. Part of the appeal of visiting the Lone Star State is that you can explore its vast area and discover countless hidden gems. If you're venturing through West Texas, north of I-20, you'll run into the small town of Snyder.
Although this place is practically in the middle of nowhere on the map (it's more than 4.5 hours from Austin by car), it has plenty of small-town charm and things to do. Whether you're looking to shop at quaint boutiques, visit a retro-style gas station, or just get a taste of small-town Texas life, Snyder has more to offer than meets the eye.
Plus, while it's not necessarily a "touristy" town, Snyder does have plenty of accommodations, so you can stay a night, a weekend, or a week, depending on your travel plans. Here's everything you need to know about this charming city.
Getting to know Snyder, Texas
Whether you're passing through town or planning to stay a while, the best place to start your journey is in downtown Snyder, centered around the Scurry County Courthouse and historical marker. As you walk through town, make sure to venture into the various local shops. For example, the Blessed Nest and Deep Creek Market are great for souvenirs or unique gifts. Alternatively, Bucks & Bows or Windflower are good options for clothing and accessories with a Texas twist.
After shopping for a while, you may feel peckish, and fortunately, there are plenty of restaurants in and around the downtown area. Although Snyder isn't the BBQ capital of Texas like Lockhart, it does have a few spots to get ribs and brisket, like Blackland Smokehouse or Gran & Pops BBQ and Burgers. Or, if you're trying to get a freshly-grilled steak, The Butcher's Block is also nearby. Snyder wouldn't be a Texas city without a little Tex-Mex, which you can find at restaurants like Cielo or Ponderosa.
Then, if you want to learn more about Snyder and the area's history, you can visit the Scurry County Museum, which is located next to Western Texas College on the southern edge of town. The museum features three permanent exhibits and over 16,000 artifacts. Or, if you want more contemporary history, you can marvel at the Triangle Sinclair Gas Station, which was originally built in 1935 and restored in 2012. While it's not open to the public, you can still appreciate the vintage decor and aesthetic.
How to add Snyder to your next Texas vacation
Although Snyder is quite far from major cities like Austin or Dallas, it's only about an hour and a half from Lubbock, an underrated city where the spirit of the Wild West lives on. Since Lubbock has an international airport, you should be able to fly there and drive south to Snyder. As we mentioned, there are quite a few hotels in the city, including chains like Days Inn or Hampton Inn. You can even choose between several vacation rentals to get a more authentic Snyder experience.
Outside of shopping and dining, you can also explore Snyder's natural beauty at Towle Memorial Park. This park is on the southern edge of the city, and it offers a wide array of activities and amenities. First, there's a duck pond, as well as a swimming pool and a splash pad to help you cool off in the Texas sun. There's also a skate park and a disc golf course if you're looking for more vigorous activity. The park even hosts the annual Fourth of July celebration, complete with rides, games, and concessions, so you may want to plan your trip accordingly.
Once you're done exploring Snyder, you can continue enjoying small-town life in West Texas by heading to the nearby city of Big Spring, which has its own historical charm, scenic state park, and a vibrant downtown.