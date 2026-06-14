Halfway Between Baltimore And DC Is Maryland's Scenic Watershed For An Idyllic Suburban Escape With Recreation

For drivers traveling along Maryland's Interstate 95 corridor, the concrete span of the T. Howard Duckett Dam is often just a blur outside the window. Yet for those who take the time to exit the highway and venture beyond the dam's imposing boundary, a surprising world awaits. Here, dense forests offer a lush, idyllic escape from the relentless sprawl of suburban Maryland, providing a peaceful contrast to the bustle just beyond its edges.

The T. Howard Duckett watershed sits in the heart of the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore metropolitan corridor, 26 miles north of Washington, D.C., and 23 miles south of Baltimore. Encompassing nearly 6,000 acres of protected forests across Prince George's, Montgomery, and Howard counties, the watershed was established in 1944 with the construction of Brighton Dam along the Patuxent River, the state's longest. The dam created Triadelphia Reservoir, and 10 years later, the T. Howard Duckett Dam was built, creating Rocky Gorge Reservoir. Little Seneca Dam was constructed afterward. Together, the dams and reservoirs help supply drinking water to the growing region. While the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) is primarily dedicated to safeguarding the water quality within the watershed, it has also opened some of the land to the public for recreation.