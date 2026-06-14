Maryland's Deepest Lake Is A Former Quarry Lined With Shops, Trails, And Dazzling Views

Travel a mere 20 minutes outside Baltimore, and you'll find a truly unique place: Quarry Lake at Greenspring. Although it's scenic on its own, it's an even more intriguing destination when you look at all its facets. Yes, it's Maryland's deepest lake — but it's also a mixed-use space with shops, restaurants, and picturesque trails offering one of the most tranquil nature experiences in the area.

It's been two decades since the first business opened, and the center has expanded from there. Now, medical centers, wellness experiences, law offices, and other services round out the offerings while nearby residents live in luxury with dazzling views of the lake from The Highlands, The Bluffs, and Creekside villages. While Quarry Lake may not have everything you need, it gets pretty close. Even if you're just looking for a day of shopping, dining, and strolling, peace and excitement lie hand-in-hand at this all-encompassing space. With a fascinating story behind it all, you can also enjoy a bit of history along the way.

To visit Quarry Lake, fly into Baltimore/Washington International Airport, less than a half-hour away, or make a road trip of it and explore other places along America's eastern coastline before arriving. While there are no rentals available at the lake, those hoping to spend a night or two can turn to Gramercy Mansion. The Tudor-style estate at this bed and breakfast features sprawling gardens and elegant accommodations, perfect for unwinding, only 7 minutes from the lake.