Virginia's Upscale, Walkable Arlington Neighborhood Dazzles With Nightlife And Award-Winning Eats
When travelers visit Washington, D.C., they often plan their trip around famous sights, including the monuments on the National Mall and the White House. Visitors also know D.C. for its historic neighborhoods, such as Georgetown, a destination that's older than the city itself, and Dupont Circle, the preferred nightlife spot for many Washingtonians. However, just across the Arlington Memorial Bridge, Arlington, Virginia, is home to several districts that often go overlooked by travelers. One of them is Clarendon-Courthouse.
For travelers who prefer exploring on foot, Clarendon-Courthouse delivers. The neighborhood features an abundance of sidewalks and has a Walk Score of 92. That's only slightly lower than downtown Washington, D.C.'s score of 98 and significantly higher than Arlington's overall score of 71. It's also served by the Clarendon and Court House Metro stations on the Orange and Silver lines, making it easy to get around without driving.
There's also plenty to do in Clarendon-Courthouse — day or night. Its walkable streets are lined with both small businesses and well-known upscale retailers, all within under one square mile. As the sun goes down, many of the neighborhood's restaurants, cocktail bars, and gathering spots begin to fill, transforming Clarendon-Courthouse into one of Arlington's most popular destinations for dining and nightlife.
Spend the day in Clarendon-Courthouse shopping and exploring outdoor spaces
Travelers interested in shopping will find both well-known retailers and locally owned businesses throughout Clarendon-Courthouse. At The Crossing Clarendon, a shopping destination not too far from another one of Arlington's most walkable neighborhoods (Lyon Village), visitors can browse stores such as Barnes & Noble, Lululemon, Apple, and Whole Foods Market. The area also offers smaller specialty retailers, including Kinder Haus Toys, an old-fashioned toy store, and Current Boutique, a designer consignment shop. One Google reviewer describes the area as an "upscale area with great outdoor seating [and] stores [that] are all on the higher end."
There is also a wide range of ways visitors to Clarendon-Courthouse can enjoy the outdoors. A five- to six-minute walk from The Crossing Clarendon lies Rocky Run Park, a 2-acre park featuring a basketball court, a playground, a picnic shelter, and plenty of room for a game of soccer. Those visiting on a Saturday can stop by the Arlington Farmers Market, which takes place year-round in the Courthouse parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon and features vendors selling fresh produce, cheeses, baked goods, and meats, including pastured bison. Travelers planning a visit in the fall may also be able to experience Clarendon Day, Arlington's annual street festival featuring live music, arts and crafts, and dozens of food vendors.
Bars and award-winning restaurants keep Clarendon-Courthouse busy after dark
Dining is a major part of Clarendon-Courthouse's appeal, and visitors will find a diverse mix of award-winning restaurants within walking distance of one another. Ambar, for example, has a 4.6 rating on Google and has earned recognition from the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand program for its traditional Balkan menu. Lyon Hall, a French-German brasserie, was named an OpenTable Diners' Choice restaurant in 2024 and offers wines from family-owned French wineries, along with more than 20 beers on tap. Also recognized as a 2024 OpenTable Diners' Choice restaurant, Circa serves a seasonal menu with American fare and features patio seating that one Google reviewer describes as "perfect for people-watching over cocktails."
The neighborhood's nightlife scene is equally varied. Those looking for a more energetic night out can head to The Bo Experience. Also known as BOE, it's Arlington's only country bar, featuring handcrafted cocktails, Southern comfort food, and a mechanical bull — although one Google reviewer notes that it costs $5 to ride. For a more casual night out, Galaxy Hut has been serving craft beer and vegetarian food since 1990. The dive bar also hosts live music on Sundays and has old-school video games for visitors to play. Given all these fun restaurants and bars, it's not hard to believe that Arlington, Virginia, was ranked Virginia's happiest place to live.
That said, Clarendon-Courthouse's nightlife focuses more on bars and live music venues than large dance clubs. Visitors can easily take the Metro into Washington, D.C., where they'll find the best activities for adults on a vacation, including clubs.