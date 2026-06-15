Virginia's Upscale, Walkable Arlington Neighborhood Dazzles With Nightlife And Award-Winning Eats

When travelers visit Washington, D.C., they often plan their trip around famous sights, including the monuments on the National Mall and the White House. Visitors also know D.C. for its historic neighborhoods, such as Georgetown, a destination that's older than the city itself, and Dupont Circle, the preferred nightlife spot for many Washingtonians. However, just across the Arlington Memorial Bridge, Arlington, Virginia, is home to several districts that often go overlooked by travelers. One of them is Clarendon-Courthouse.

For travelers who prefer exploring on foot, Clarendon-Courthouse delivers. The neighborhood features an abundance of sidewalks and has a Walk Score of 92. That's only slightly lower than downtown Washington, D.C.'s score of 98 and significantly higher than Arlington's overall score of 71. It's also served by the Clarendon and Court House Metro stations on the Orange and Silver lines, making it easy to get around without driving.

There's also plenty to do in Clarendon-Courthouse — day or night. Its walkable streets are lined with both small businesses and well-known upscale retailers, all within under one square mile. As the sun goes down, many of the neighborhood's restaurants, cocktail bars, and gathering spots begin to fill, transforming Clarendon-Courthouse into one of Arlington's most popular destinations for dining and nightlife.