Washington's Bayside Getaway An Hour From Vancouver Is An Idyllic West Coast Gem Brimming With Scenic Parks

Just an hour drive south of Vancouver, hugging the coastline of the Salish Sea in northwestern Washington, lies a unique bayside community full of gorgeous views, fun activities, and waterfront parks. Birch Bay is an idyllic place to spend a summer vacation, whether you're looking to kick back and relax watching the waves lap the shore, or wanting to get out and explore local shops and eateries; there's something here that everyone can enjoy.

Birch Bay is just a few miles shy of the Canadian border. This wonderful area was once home to the Coast Salish peoples and was an important location for fishing and clamming. It didn't take long after settlers began populating the greater Seattle area for Birch Bay to become a destination, and by the 1920s, it was a popular vacation spot. Now, Birch Bay swells in the summer with more than 120,000 visitors flocking to its shores every year.

This community is beloved by locals in western Washington, with generations of families returning every year to enjoy the glistening beaches, family-friendly environment, and the many beautiful parks to explore. For such a relatively small area, there are plenty of parks, each with unique features that make it worth exploring in its own right.