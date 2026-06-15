Washington's Bayside Getaway An Hour From Vancouver Is An Idyllic West Coast Gem Brimming With Scenic Parks
Just an hour drive south of Vancouver, hugging the coastline of the Salish Sea in northwestern Washington, lies a unique bayside community full of gorgeous views, fun activities, and waterfront parks. Birch Bay is an idyllic place to spend a summer vacation, whether you're looking to kick back and relax watching the waves lap the shore, or wanting to get out and explore local shops and eateries; there's something here that everyone can enjoy.
Birch Bay is just a few miles shy of the Canadian border. This wonderful area was once home to the Coast Salish peoples and was an important location for fishing and clamming. It didn't take long after settlers began populating the greater Seattle area for Birch Bay to become a destination, and by the 1920s, it was a popular vacation spot. Now, Birch Bay swells in the summer with more than 120,000 visitors flocking to its shores every year.
This community is beloved by locals in western Washington, with generations of families returning every year to enjoy the glistening beaches, family-friendly environment, and the many beautiful parks to explore. For such a relatively small area, there are plenty of parks, each with unique features that make it worth exploring in its own right.
Coastal views and hiking in Birch Bay's parks
It's not just the natural beauty of the coast that drives people to live and visit here. The area is brimming with parks, including Birch Bay State Park, Point Whitehorn Reserve, Semiahmoo Park, and Birch Bay Beach Park, just to name a few. But for expansive water views and some salt air, you don't even have to leave town. The Berm is a 1.8-mile-long paved multi-use path that follows along the bay from Terrell Creek to Cedar Avenue.
Birch Bay State Park is popular among visitors for its recreational opportunities, including swimming, fishing, crabbing, boating, and camping. It offers unique and scenic walking opportunities, with trails that offer an overview of Birch Bay's biodiversity. You can start off on the Terrell Creek trail, a half-mile loop trail that circles one of the last remaining saltwater and freshwater estuaries in the area. Here you can stroll through a coastal woodland and spot local wildlife. The park also has views of Mt. Baker, a mountain that rivals Glacier National Park without the crowds.
Point Whitehorn Reserve is also a great place to spend the day if you want to relax on the beach and spend time searching the tide pools for marine life. From here, you can also catch some vistas of the scenic San Juan Islands off the coast, which rival Norway in beauty. The reserve boasts rich flora that is not only idyllic to walk amongst but also protects an important habitat for fish species such as the Cherry Point herring.
More to explore in Birch Bay
The parks aren't the only fun thing to do in Birch Bay; there is plenty to keep you busy on your trip, whether you're traveling solo or bringing the whole family along. Some great family-friendly activities include things like disc golf, scenic biking, and wildlife education events. You can also head over to Station 49, where you can enjoy go-karting, mini-golf, and a mini train ride through a 10-acre forest.
Birch Bay also hosts many events, including the Kids Kite Festival, sand sculpture competitions, car shows, and more. Come in the summer and take part in the 4th of July fireworks show, or come in January to participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge. Birch Bay has a mild climate, but to get the most out of the area, summer is the best time to come.
Finding a place to stay is easy, with accommodations ranging from resorts, like Sandcastle Resort & Spa, right across from the beach, to modestly priced vacation rentals. One of the best ways to see Birch Bay, however, is by camping. There are many RV parks in the area that offer great amenities like hookups, pools, tennis courts, and more. But you can also camp at Birch Bay State Park if you're looking for peace and quiet. It's the perfect spot to brush up on those unspoken campground etiquette rules that will make you look like a pro.