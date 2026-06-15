This Lake State Park In Pennsylvania Has Forest Camping, Cozy Cabins, And Serene Trails
In 1964, parks director Maurice K. Goddard envisioned a future where every Pennsylvanian could reach a state park within 25 miles. His foresight helped create one of the largest state park systems in the nation, with over 300,000 acres for people to enjoy. One of the Keystone State's most scenic destinations for camping and hiking is Cowans Gap State Park in Fulton County.
Nestled between the Tuscarora and Cove Mountains, Cowans Gap State Park is a 1,085-acre lakeside retreat filled with dense canopies of mountain laurel. One of the first things you'll notice is the 500-foot sandy swimming beach. During the warmer months, families head to the 42-acre lake for swimming, kayaking, paddleboat rentals, and trout fishing. Thirteen miles of trails wind through the woods, ranging from easy lakeside strolls to challenging ascents. In the fall, picnickers can admire the orange and red foliage decorating the surrounding hills, while winter brings the possibility of ice fishing. The 201-site campground invites guests to park an RV, pitch a tent, or rent a cabin.
Like many places across Pennsylvania, Cowans Gap State Park's history connects back to the American Revolution. In 1775, a British loyalist and an American patriot settled in the area now known as Cowans Gap after their wagon broke en route to Kentucky. However, upgrades made by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in 1930, including the cabins, the trails, and the dam, turned Cowans Gap into the beloved park it is today.
Discover the trail system at Cowans Gap State Park
One of the things that makes the park a standout hiking destination is the variety of trails. You don't have to be a pro hiker to enjoy the scenery, though some routes will definitely get your heart rate up. Cowans Gap State Park identifies the 1.45-mile Lakeside Trail as its most popular path because it "provides scenic views of the lake, wildlife viewing opportunities, and serves as a hub for many of the different hiking paths." Depending on the season, you may encounter wild turkeys, deer, and songbirds. The trail passes CCC-constructed pavilions, ADA-accessible fishing piers, a playground, and the lakefront campground loop.
Another well-regarded route is the 3.5-mile loop that includes parts of the Standing Stone, Horseshoe, and Tuscarora Trails. Rated 4.5 stars on AllTrails, the loop takes hikers up Cove Mountain — including what the park describes as its most difficult 0.72-mile section – before reaching Cowans Gap Overlook, a window through the trees showcasing the lake and Path Valley. Hikers describe the uphill portion as challenging, but worth it for the rewarding views.
Visitors also enjoy the Plessinger Trail, which follows Aughwick Creek and offers opportunities for fishing and splashing around. If you're looking for a much longer hike, the section of the Standing Stone Trail that cuts through the park is only 2.5 miles of the route's 80-mile length. Like Raccoon Creek State Park's waterfalls and wildflowers, Cowans Gap is located just off Route 30, making it an easy outdoor adventure destination in Pennsylvania.
Spend the night at Cowans Gap State Park
Those interested in spending the night at Cowans Gap State Park can choose from one of 10 cabins or camp beneath hardwoods in the shaded campground. Built by the CCC, the three-room cabins resemble rustic hunting lodges, with stone fireplaces, hemlock siding, and a peaceful setting near Aughwick Creek. Each cabin has enough space for four people, and some allow up to two dogs, but you have to use the communal restrooms.
The campground offers a variety of sites for RVs and tents, including full-hookup (50 and 30-amp), pull-through, non-electric, and pet-friendly options. Campers consistently praise the cleanliness of the bathrooms, the peaceful mountain or lake views, and the friendly camp hosts. The campground is divided into two loops (Loop A and Loop B), each offering different experiences. "Area A is closely packed and only partially pet-friendly. Area B is much more spaced out, has amazing lake views, and allows pets," per travel blog Road Trip Tails. Both loops include hot showers and restrooms with flush toilets and are tucked into the forest surrounding the lake.
Campsite and cabin reservations can be made up to 11 months in advance via Pennsylvania State Parks. The campground remains open from mid-April to mid-December, while the cabins accept reservations into December. However, temperatures can dip below freezing even in early December, so packing extra blankets and layers is one of the most important rules to follow for winter camping.