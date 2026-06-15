This Lake State Park In Pennsylvania Has Forest Camping, Cozy Cabins, And Serene Trails

In 1964, parks director Maurice K. Goddard envisioned a future where every Pennsylvanian could reach a state park within 25 miles. His foresight helped create one of the largest state park systems in the nation, with over 300,000 acres for people to enjoy. One of the Keystone State's most scenic destinations for camping and hiking is Cowans Gap State Park in Fulton County.

Nestled between the Tuscarora and Cove Mountains, Cowans Gap State Park is a 1,085-acre lakeside retreat filled with dense canopies of mountain laurel. One of the first things you'll notice is the 500-foot sandy swimming beach. During the warmer months, families head to the 42-acre lake for swimming, kayaking, paddleboat rentals, and trout fishing. Thirteen miles of trails wind through the woods, ranging from easy lakeside strolls to challenging ascents. In the fall, picnickers can admire the orange and red foliage decorating the surrounding hills, while winter brings the possibility of ice fishing. The 201-site campground invites guests to park an RV, pitch a tent, or rent a cabin.

Like many places across Pennsylvania, Cowans Gap State Park's history connects back to the American Revolution. In 1775, a British loyalist and an American patriot settled in the area now known as Cowans Gap after their wagon broke en route to Kentucky. However, upgrades made by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in 1930, including the cabins, the trails, and the dam, turned Cowans Gap into the beloved park it is today.