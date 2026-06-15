Goodbye Booze, This New Travel Trend Is Taking Over Vacations

While the number of possible travel experiences has grown exponentially, many travelers still gravitate towards some form of "alcotourism" — drinking while on holiday or traveling primarily for alcohol-centered experiences. There are pub crawls and booze cruises, where you'll meet fellow party enthusiasts and connect over a heady pint or a glass of rosé. You can book tours and stays at vineyards around the world, including Argentina's serene family-owned Viamonte Winery in the Andes. In Japan, you can jump on the Koshino Shukura train, which pairs coastal views with tastings of regional sake. But not everyone is on board with destination drinking. In particular, Gen Z travelers — generally defined as those born between 1996 and 2010 – are bidding farewell to booze and waving hello to a new travel trend: "dry tourism" or "sober tourism."

A Gallup poll has found that the number of 18-to 34-year-olds who consume any amount of alcohol has been on a steady decline since 2001 (from 72% down to 59% in 2024). Additionally, within that same age group and date range, many more are aware of its negative impact on health (from 30% up to 65%). And according to StudentUniverse's State of Student Youth Travel 2024, 83% of those surveyed would consider taking an alcohol-free vacation — a marked difference from generations past — and just 21% chose partying and clubbing as the main reason for traveling. Instead, this demographic expressed that experiencing new cultures, sightseeing, and rejuvenation were top priorities.

These statistics indicate significant changes to come for the future of travel, as there will be an expected increase in detox trips and various forms of health-focused retreats. Cruises, hotels, and others will therefore need to focus on providing a truly meaningful experience for guests, rather than simply offering an extensive drinks menu.