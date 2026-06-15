Goodbye Booze, This New Travel Trend Is Taking Over Vacations
While the number of possible travel experiences has grown exponentially, many travelers still gravitate towards some form of "alcotourism" — drinking while on holiday or traveling primarily for alcohol-centered experiences. There are pub crawls and booze cruises, where you'll meet fellow party enthusiasts and connect over a heady pint or a glass of rosé. You can book tours and stays at vineyards around the world, including Argentina's serene family-owned Viamonte Winery in the Andes. In Japan, you can jump on the Koshino Shukura train, which pairs coastal views with tastings of regional sake. But not everyone is on board with destination drinking. In particular, Gen Z travelers — generally defined as those born between 1996 and 2010 – are bidding farewell to booze and waving hello to a new travel trend: "dry tourism" or "sober tourism."
A Gallup poll has found that the number of 18-to 34-year-olds who consume any amount of alcohol has been on a steady decline since 2001 (from 72% down to 59% in 2024). Additionally, within that same age group and date range, many more are aware of its negative impact on health (from 30% up to 65%). And according to StudentUniverse's State of Student Youth Travel 2024, 83% of those surveyed would consider taking an alcohol-free vacation — a marked difference from generations past — and just 21% chose partying and clubbing as the main reason for traveling. Instead, this demographic expressed that experiencing new cultures, sightseeing, and rejuvenation were top priorities.
These statistics indicate significant changes to come for the future of travel, as there will be an expected increase in detox trips and various forms of health-focused retreats. Cruises, hotels, and others will therefore need to focus on providing a truly meaningful experience for guests, rather than simply offering an extensive drinks menu.
Why Gen Z travelers are opting out of alcohol
If you're reminiscing about your spring break trips filled with mystery punch and rowdy games of beer pong, you may be surprised that this generation is opting out. Many younger travelers are more interested in wellness and experiential travel, favoring health and fitness activities or authentic cultural experiences. Neither pairs well with a hangover. While alcohol consumption may be fun in the moment, it can derail a vacation. Waking up with a searing headache and feeling dehydrated and nauseous is hardly ideal when you've booked an all-day ATV tour.
Interestingly, as Gen Z are the first digital natives, they also have anxieties around being recorded while under the influence and later seeing those moments on social media — a fear mostly foreign to older generations. In an interview with Business Insider, Gen Z traveler Ashleigh Ewald shared, "Choosing sober travel is part of that mindset of self-improvement and the desire to live better. It is also about staying in control, not losing momentum, and making decisions that support the bigger picture of the life we're trying to create."
The StudentUniverse report also found that safety concerns play a role. Respondents cited worries about putting themselves in sticky situations or becoming victims of crime while inebriated. Finances are another factor — many would rather spend their hard-earned money on more important things or save it away, while others just might not have the budget required for several days of binge-drinking. Overall, regardless of their specific reasons, more Gen Z travelers are saying no to booze and yes to memorable, worthwhile adventures abroad.
Planning your booze-free escape
Whether you're a lifelong teetotaler or an occasional drinker hoping to decrease your alcohol consumption while on vacation, being the only sober person in the room isn't always easy. So, when you're planning your next booze-free escape, here are a few ideas to consider.
When researching all-inclusive resorts or cruises, check the drink menus for their mocktail selection. Just because you're abstaining from hard spirits, it doesn't mean that you should settle for subpar drinks. A high-quality venue will put the same care into these creations as it does into its boozy counterparts. For instance, Princess Cruise Lines announced its new Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection, a celebrity-influenced mocktail menu for sober travelers, in January of 2025. The menu features a variety of non-alcoholic beers and wines, along with 10 to 20 signature drinks developed by in-house mixologists and an acclaimed cocktail artist.
Wellness-focused places are also a natural pick for a mindful getaway sans elixirs. While they may still serve alcoholic beverages, the focus here will not be on partying or excessive consumption, and you won't feel out of place with your bottle of kombucha. Canyon Ranch Tucson, Arizona's wellness sanctuary with world-class spa treatments, is one example. It offers guests an organic, chef-curated menu, luxurious rooms and suites, and activities such as guided meditation, hiking, yoga, and breathwork classes. But if you'd like to avoid the presence of alcohol altogether, you'll find certain hotels that don't serve it at all. Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is Saudi Arabia's dreamiest resort made for stargazers and snorkelers. Move over, margaritas and martinis: the bar here trades spirit-forward cocktails for zero-proof, astro-inspired concoctions, accompanied by sweeping celestial views.