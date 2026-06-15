Nestled In Great Smoky Mountains National Park Is An Underrated Waterfall Hike For Lovely And Peaceful Scenery

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is one of the most conveniently placed natural areas in the country, with several cities and towns within a short drive from its entrances. According to the National Park Service (NPS), over 11.5 million people visited the park in 2025, which is unsurprising to anyone who's visited its most popular sites, like Cades Cove or Kuwohi. However, for those familiar with the terrain, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is also home to many underrated gems, almost entirely isolated from the crowds. One of those underrated, crowd-free hikes is the Spruce Flats Falls Hike in Tremont, Tennessee, around 40 miles from Knoxville.

Unlike more popular Smoky Mountain waterfall hikes like Laurel Falls or Grotto Falls, Spruce Flats Falls sees much smaller crowds. The reason for that is simple — it isn't an official National Park trail, and is thus unmarked on maps and has little signage, so most people don't even know it exists. However, regular visitors have mapped out the trail, and it's slowly gaining popularity for its stunning scenery and serene, hidden waterfall.

Hikers can expect to hop, skip, and jump over strewn rocks and roots on parts of the trail, but most of it is fairly well-defined for an unofficial trail. Throughout the hike, you can see distant mountains punching into the sky, tree-covered valleys sloping down below, and creeks merrily bubbling away nearby. At the end of the hike, you'll see a hidden rocky nook with a 30-foot, 4-tiered waterfall that empties into a fairly wide pool below. The entire trail is around 1.7 miles out-and-back, with an elevation gain of around 429 feet, making it a moderate hike according to Alltrails. The trailhead is at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute in Tremont (GSMIT).