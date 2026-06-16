Canada's Scenic City In Quebec Is A Top Spot To Retire With Small-Town Charm, Outdoor Fun, And River Views
Canada's largest province by area, Quebec, is filled with villages, towns, and cities that appeal to retirees looking for a comfortable place to call home. Rimouski is one such destination. With epic river views and year-round activities, you've got a recipe for a scenic city to spend your golden years. For retirees looking to settle somewhere with natural beauty, outdoor recreation, and a slower pace of life, Rimouski offers a balance that can be hard to find elsewhere.
With just over 52,000 residents, Rimouski provides retirees with a welcoming community, cultural amenities, and plenty of everyday conveniences. Situated along the St. Lawrence River, both visitors and residents will find a relaxed atmosphere paired with plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Whether it's a walk along the waterfront, exploring local parks and trails, or simply taking in the scenery, there's always something to do without the crowds and congestion found in larger cities. Adding to the area's appeal is the Rimouski River, which flows through the city before emptying into the St. Lawrence River. Together, these waterways help create a scenic setting that residents will enjoy, whether they're out for an evening stroll or relaxing by the water.
Named one of Quebec's nine best towns for retirees by World Atlas, Rimouski offers a blend of small-town charm and convenient access to some of the province's big cities. In the heart of Bas-Saint-Laurent, Rimouski serves as the region's capital and occupies 34 miles of shoreline stretching from Bic to Pointe-au-Père. Located about 200 miles east of Quebec City, Rimouski features a vibrant downtown centered on Rue Saint-Germain, home to boutique shops, cafés, and restaurants, including the Bib Gourmand Losange.
Why Rimouski is becoming a top retirement hotspot
The province of Quebec boasts plenty of places for retirees to settle down after years of competing in the rat race. Rimouski is noted as a town with gorgeous views and affordable charm, which will make you forget about retiring to New England. As living costs in Canada continue to increase, Rimouski shines when it comes to affordability. According to Numbeo, Rimouski offers affordable living, with meals for two under $60, utilities below $100 per month, and city-center one-bedroom apartments renting for less than $900 monthly.
Apart from affordable living expenses to make retired life a bit easier on your pocketbook, Rimouski boasts a small-town atmosphere filled with cultural opportunities, such as museums and art galleries. The Rimouski Regional Museum, located along the St. Lawrence River, sits inside the oldest stone church east of Quebec City. The building has worn many hats over the years, even serving as a school for over a century. The museum also plays host to numerous cultural activities, exhibitions, and even has discounted member rates for those over the age of 65. For a deeper immersion into the region's culture, a visit to the city of Mont-Joli, a riverside gem featuring vibrant murals, lush gardens, and a rich local culture, is less than a 30-minute drive away. Amqui, Canada's quiet Quebec town that's a top retirement destination, is another great spot to check out, and just over an hour away by car.
Retirees looking to enjoy pure rest and relaxation in Rimouski should certainly check out the town's health centers and spas. Talo Spa boasts a 4.7-star rating on Google and offers massage treatments, reflexology, and hair and scalp treatments. The property also features a hammam and sauna, along with a relaxation area where guests can enjoy meditation, practice yoga, or try their hand at mandala drawing.
Outdoor fun and river views in Rimouski, Quebec
For those who enjoy an active lifestyle, Rimouski offers year-round opportunities to get outside and explore. Set against the stunning backdrop of the St. Lawrence River, the city makes it easy to stay moving in every season. Whether you prefer cycling, hiking, snowshoeing, or cross-country skiing, a network of trails provides plenty of options, including 3 miles of cycling paths, 5 miles of hiking and snowshoeing routes, and 3 miles of cross-country skiing trails. The 2.5-mile-long Promenade de la Mer has two lookouts for pedestrians and cyclists to stop and enjoy a sunset over the river, while perhaps spotting a few great blue herons in the area.
One of the city's highlights is Sentier Le Littoral, a scenic coastal trail that follows the river's edge. Along the way, strategically placed benches invite walkers to pause and take in the views, making it an ideal spot for a leisurely stroll, a morning walk, or an evening outing. Combining natural beauty with accessible recreation, Rimouski offers retirees a welcoming environment to stay active while enjoying the outdoors throughout the year.
Ranked as Rimouski's top nature and park attraction on Tripadvisor, Parc National du Bic shouldn't be missed. Just a short 16-minute drive from Rimouski, the park is known for its dramatic coastal scenery, where mountains meet the St. Lawrence River. Visitors can hike through diverse landscapes while keeping an eye out for local wildlife, including seals that are often spotted lounging on riverside rocks. The park leaves a lasting impression on many who visit. One returning traveler, who makes a point of coming back every year, summed up the experience on Tripadvisor by saying, "Scenery, trails, seals basking, variety of toadstools, rock formations, beaches, [and] mountains. It has everything."