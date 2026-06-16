Canada's Scenic City In Quebec Is A Top Spot To Retire With Small-Town Charm, Outdoor Fun, And River Views

Canada's largest province by area, Quebec, is filled with villages, towns, and cities that appeal to retirees looking for a comfortable place to call home. Rimouski is one such destination. With epic river views and year-round activities, you've got a recipe for a scenic city to spend your golden years. For retirees looking to settle somewhere with natural beauty, outdoor recreation, and a slower pace of life, Rimouski offers a balance that can be hard to find elsewhere.

With just over 52,000 residents, Rimouski provides retirees with a welcoming community, cultural amenities, and plenty of everyday conveniences. Situated along the St. Lawrence River, both visitors and residents will find a relaxed atmosphere paired with plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Whether it's a walk along the waterfront, exploring local parks and trails, or simply taking in the scenery, there's always something to do without the crowds and congestion found in larger cities. Adding to the area's appeal is the Rimouski River, which flows through the city before emptying into the St. Lawrence River. Together, these waterways help create a scenic setting that residents will enjoy, whether they're out for an evening stroll or relaxing by the water.

Named one of Quebec's nine best towns for retirees by World Atlas, Rimouski offers a blend of small-town charm and convenient access to some of the province's big cities. In the heart of Bas-Saint-Laurent, Rimouski serves as the region's capital and occupies 34 miles of shoreline stretching from Bic to Pointe-au-Père. Located about 200 miles east of Quebec City, Rimouski features a vibrant downtown centered on Rue Saint-Germain, home to boutique shops, cafés, and restaurants, including the Bib Gourmand Losange.