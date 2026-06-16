Tennessee's Fast-Growing Suburb Near Memphis Has Eclectic Shops And Small-Town Charm

Tennessee is known for many of its famous offerings — from country music and whiskey to its natural beauty and barbecue. But if you veer slightly off the well-trodden path, you'll find that the Volunteer State is also home to dozens of cozy towns and suburbs, too: each with its own flavor and unique attractions. One such example is Memphis' rapidly growing suburb, Arlington, where a bevy of independent shops combine with a vibrant, tight-knit community and a healthy dose of small-town charm to create a dynamic suburb well worth a visit.

With a population of around 15,000 and an overall 244% increase in population over 20 years (and continuing to grow), one thing is clear about Arlington: it's becoming quite popular. And this growth is happening for good reason: Arlington offers easy proximity to Memphis while also boasting plenty of appeal in its own right. So whether you're a city-dweller looking for a fun excursion outside of the city limits, or a visitor eager to add a day-trip (and perhaps some shopping) onto a trip to Memphis, you're in the right place.

Arlington is just 35 minutes by car from the heart of Memphis. If you're arriving from the skies, you'll want to fly into Memphis International Airport, which is under 40 minutes from Arlington. And if you're flying, don't forget about TSA's helpful packing tip to make going through airport security faster and easier.