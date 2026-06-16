Tennessee's Fast-Growing Suburb Near Memphis Has Eclectic Shops And Small-Town Charm
Tennessee is known for many of its famous offerings — from country music and whiskey to its natural beauty and barbecue. But if you veer slightly off the well-trodden path, you'll find that the Volunteer State is also home to dozens of cozy towns and suburbs, too: each with its own flavor and unique attractions. One such example is Memphis' rapidly growing suburb, Arlington, where a bevy of independent shops combine with a vibrant, tight-knit community and a healthy dose of small-town charm to create a dynamic suburb well worth a visit.
With a population of around 15,000 and an overall 244% increase in population over 20 years (and continuing to grow), one thing is clear about Arlington: it's becoming quite popular. And this growth is happening for good reason: Arlington offers easy proximity to Memphis while also boasting plenty of appeal in its own right. So whether you're a city-dweller looking for a fun excursion outside of the city limits, or a visitor eager to add a day-trip (and perhaps some shopping) onto a trip to Memphis, you're in the right place.
Arlington is just 35 minutes by car from the heart of Memphis. If you're arriving from the skies, you'll want to fly into Memphis International Airport, which is under 40 minutes from Arlington. And if you're flying, don't forget about TSA's helpful packing tip to make going through airport security faster and easier.
Peruse the shops in Arlington
Much like South Pittsburg, Tennessee's quirky riverfront town, Arlington is full of cute shops. No matter if you're a shopaholic, an avid window-shopper, a souvenir-hunter, or simply a curious traveler, a great way to experience Arlington is by checking out the array of eclectic independent stores dotting the suburb. For womenswear, head to The Paisley Rooster Boutique, where you'll find a thoughtful selection of trendy threads, shoes, and accessories. This women-owned boutique is also family-owned, by sisters Savannah and Brianna and sister-in-law Jessica: further proof of Arlington's deep sense of community. Shoppers love The Paisley Rooster's fashion-forward wares, with one reviewer saying they, "Really like this place. Some really cute, trendy, and specialty items. Nice size collection." Know before you go: Several shoppers note that you should check out the store's return policies before making a purchase to avoid missing the return window.
If it's menswear or outdoor gear that you're after, S. Y. Wilson is a prime destination, stocking a wide range of men's apparel, outdoor items, and sporting goods — including kayaks and more. This shop has a storied history: it was first established all the way back in 1893 and has been continuously operational ever since. Situated in what's now Arlington's Historic Depot Square, it's worth popping into this unique spot even if you're not shopping to see the building itself, which retains original features like a mezzanine, ceiling tiles, hardwood floors, and an iconic green front door. In and amongst the sales displays, you'll also find displays of historic items from the store, making a visit to S.Y. Wilson (the "crown jewel" of the town square, as one visitor puts it) not only a useful shopping trip but also an eclectic trip down memory lane.
Appreciate Arlington's abundant small-town charm
While small-town charm might be a nebulous quality to define, there's no doubt here: Arlington certainly has it in spades. Residents speak highly of Arlington's safety and low crime rate, and say that this suburb is quiet and peaceful. But there's no shortage of things to do and participate in, either: the town contains a thriving public library, senior citizens center, numerous local restaurants and other independent establishments — and more than 68 acres of parks, encapsulating the town's dynamic and welcoming vibe. At the Arlington Sports Complex, you'll find public baseball and football fields frequently used by various youth teams, as well as a playground and other amenities. And at Forrest Street Park, there are soccer fields, a walking loop, and a pavilion.
Layered amongst it all is a healthy dose of Southern hospitality and overall warmth, and there are also myriad community events occurring throughout the year in Arlington, which contribute to the suburb's appeal. Visitors between May and October have the opportunity to enjoy Music On The Square, a live musical performance occurring in Depot Square every third Saturday during the warmer months. Regardless of what time of year you visit Arlington, however, there's very likely some festivity to partake in: from a Christmas parade to an Easter egg hunt to summertime fireworks and beyond, visitors can benefit from the suburb's busy calendar of fun and engaging community celebrations. Check out the town's Special Event Calendar to see if you can fit one into your schedule. And if, after your time in Arlington, you want to continue your time in the greater Memphis area with a visit to another suburb with oodles of small-town charm, make your way to Collierville, known for having one of the best main streets in America.