This Popular US Airline Is Ending Free Meals On Many Flights In 2026

If you've ever vacationed in Hawai'i, the stunning island state considered "the rainbow capital of the world," you've likely traveled on Hawaiian Airlines, its flagship carrier based out of Honolulu. Offering direct flights to its main islands from hubs like Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, and Las Vegas, it has been honored with several notable accolades: This airline ranks highest for easy economy check-ins, and it's one of Consumer Reports' three favorite first-class airline experiences. However, a big change is coming to the carrier: its complimentary entrées across all cabins will soon be no more, as the popular U.S. airline is ending economy-class free meals on many of its flights starting July 1, 2026.

Hawaiian Airlines shared this news in a press statement released on May 28, 2026. It announced that its longstanding partner, acclaimed Hilo-born, Maui-based restaurateur Chef Sheldon Simeon, has created a new for-purchase menu featuring local ingredients and incorporating Hawaiian culinary practices. In Simeon's words, these dishes were "inspired by the flavors I grew up with in Hawai'i — comforting, familiar and full of heart."

As of this writing, prices will range from $10.99 to $16.99 per entrée. Not everyone will have to pay, though: Residents of Hawai'i who have registered for the Huakaʻi loyalty program on or before June 24, 2026, can enjoy their first two meals free of charge. Complimentary meals are going to be available on flights between Honolulu and New York's JFK airport, as well as on international routes. Additionally, the company shared that snacks, such as Diamond Bakery macadamia-nut shortbread cookies (morning) and Hawaiian Maui onion kettle chips (afternoon), will continue to be served on all flights for main-cabin passengers. A drink of Koloa rum punch and a package of AlohaMacs (nuts covered in milk chocolate) will still welcome guests aboard.