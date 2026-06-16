This Popular US Airline Is Ending Free Meals On Many Flights In 2026
If you've ever vacationed in Hawai'i, the stunning island state considered "the rainbow capital of the world," you've likely traveled on Hawaiian Airlines, its flagship carrier based out of Honolulu. Offering direct flights to its main islands from hubs like Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, and Las Vegas, it has been honored with several notable accolades: This airline ranks highest for easy economy check-ins, and it's one of Consumer Reports' three favorite first-class airline experiences. However, a big change is coming to the carrier: its complimentary entrées across all cabins will soon be no more, as the popular U.S. airline is ending economy-class free meals on many of its flights starting July 1, 2026.
Hawaiian Airlines shared this news in a press statement released on May 28, 2026. It announced that its longstanding partner, acclaimed Hilo-born, Maui-based restaurateur Chef Sheldon Simeon, has created a new for-purchase menu featuring local ingredients and incorporating Hawaiian culinary practices. In Simeon's words, these dishes were "inspired by the flavors I grew up with in Hawai'i — comforting, familiar and full of heart."
As of this writing, prices will range from $10.99 to $16.99 per entrée. Not everyone will have to pay, though: Residents of Hawai'i who have registered for the Huakaʻi loyalty program on or before June 24, 2026, can enjoy their first two meals free of charge. Complimentary meals are going to be available on flights between Honolulu and New York's JFK airport, as well as on international routes. Additionally, the company shared that snacks, such as Diamond Bakery macadamia-nut shortbread cookies (morning) and Hawaiian Maui onion kettle chips (afternoon), will continue to be served on all flights for main-cabin passengers. A drink of Koloa rum punch and a package of AlohaMacs (nuts covered in milk chocolate) will still welcome guests aboard.
Why Hawaiian Airlines is ditching their complimentary entrées and what to expect going forward
Frequent flyers in the know are probably aware that Hawaiian was acquired by Alaska Airlines, one of the 10 safest airlines in the world, in September of 2024. This merger led to several changes, including more opportunities for collecting and redeeming points and a higher number of destinations offered. But importantly, switching over to the new joint passenger service system (an online platform for managing bookings, baggage claims, and more) was a chance for Hawaiian to review and improve its gastronomic offerings — and to address some of the negative feedback it had received in the past, particularly regarding the lack of variety and mediocre quality of its food options, by providing a customized, pre-order menu for passengers.
In the aforementioned press statement, the Managing Director of Hawai'i Marketing, Alisa Onishi, shared, "We designed our new Main Cabin meal program based on guest preference for more control and choice, while allowing us to deliver food that better reflects the richness of Hawaiʻi's culinary traditions. By moving to a pre-order model, we're expanding beyond a single standard meal to offer a broader menu that reflects how our guests want to dine today."
Once this policy takes effect, you'll be able to reserve meals through your Atmos Rewards account (the joint loyalty program for the two carriers) in the Alaska Hawaiian app. Choose your upcoming trip and follow the steps to order your desired items for the flight. You'll find a variety of Simeon's specialties for all hours of the day, including banana pancakes, corned beef hash and eggs, barbecue teriyaki chicken bento, and crispy mochiko chicken and garlic noodles. Note that you'll only be able to pre-order meals between two weeks and 20 hours before departure.
How passengers are reacting to Hawaiian Airlines' new policy
Since the announcement, travelers have had mixed reactions to this upcoming change. An Instagram post by Star Advertiser asked readers to weigh in, and many agreed that the previous offerings were subpar. One commenter noted, "If I'm being honest, I didn't really care for their hot pocket thing. If I could afford a flight any time soon, I'd be excited to try the new meals they're selling". Another also chimed in: "Realistically, purchasing a better quality meal with local roots is worth it for me. There's nothing local about a chicken pesto sandwich."
Meanwhile, other passengers expressed feeling nickel-and-dimed, especially since travel has been getting increasingly expensive. In the subreddit r/Hawaiian Airlines, PepperKeslin complained, "For those of us that already booked fares expecting an included meal, this is a material change. For my family of 5 going round trip, this change could cost us over $100 in extra fees." In another Instagram post, a traveler wrote, "Say it ain't so...I guess I'll just have to go [to] Burger King and fill up the plane with the jealousy of French fries and onion rings smell." And travel expert Brett Snyder shared this on his blog: "I have no doubt this [menu] will taste better. ... So why am I conflicted about this ...? ... [You] hear a lot of talk about hoʻokipa (hospitality) being integral to Hawaiian culture. ... But it's hard to get that same feeling when someone charges you to eat something."
Regardless of how you feel, though, the complimentary entrées across all flights are gone for the foreseeable future. So, you can stock up on food pre-flight, expect to splurge for an (admittedly decent) in-cabin meal, or survive on the free macadamia nuts until you land. The choice is yours.