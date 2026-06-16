These East Coast States Have Banned Billboards (And The Reason Why Is A Huge Bonus For Travelers)

From the forest-fringed Blue Ridge Parkway to the coastal awe of Outer Banks National Scenic Byway, the East Coast rewards travelers with some of the most magical drives in the country. While breathtaking panoramas stun road trippers along the way, many people agree that America's open roads could be more enchanting with the removal of one particularly glaring eyesore: the billboard. This is already a done deal in Maine and Vermont, where residents decided long ago that this roadside advertising staple aimed at courting motorists was a blight on their states' scenic beauty. Billboards have been banned for decades in both states, and the reason why is a huge bonus for travelers.

Tourism in Maine and Vermont is heavily rooted in their aesthetic appeal. Recognizing this, government leaders, residents, and special interest groups in both states have fought hard over the years to preserve the attractive character of the charming towns and unspoiled nature that lure visitors to this beautiful pair of New England gems. Vermont's ban went into effect in 1968 and Maine's followed in 1978, with both states acknowledging that maintaining unobstructed landscapes in the name of tourism was crucial to their bottom line.

Today, revenue from tourism contributes billions to Maine and Vermont, but this wasn't always the case. Vermont's push to ban billboards stretches all the way back to the 1930s, a time when the population was waning and tourism dollars were essential for the survival of many businesses. In the late 1960s, Maine was clawing its way back to economic stability after years of manufacturing losses and environmental degradation. Tourism was Maine's second biggest industry at the time, and targeting the unsightly billboards along its highways was an obvious way to increase the state's destination appeal, and thereby its revenue.