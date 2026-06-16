America's Top Hiking Destination Is An East Coast Mountain Forest Full Of Rafting, Camping, And Waterfalls
When you think of the top hikes in the country, famous trails spring to mind — Hawaii's lush Kalalau Trail, the trek to Half Dome at Yosemite National Park, and the storied Pacific Crest Trail, to name just a few. But according to AllTrails, the popular online platform that helps travelers plan hiking adventures, there's a lesser-known outdoor destination you won't want to miss in 2026. It's North Carolina's Nantahala National Forest, an outdoor wonderland with 531,148 acres of gorgeous waterfalls, scenic mountains, and plentiful opportunities for rafting and camping.
Along with destinations in Slovenia, New Zealand, France, Australia, Canada, Poland, and England, the national forest was chosen as one of AllTrails' "Travel-Worthy Trails" for 2026. "We searched the world using real experiences from AllTrails members and insights from our local partners to select these special spots," Carly Smith, the Chief Marketing Officer of AllTrails, told USA TODAY 10 Best. "These once-in-a-lifetime destinations will inspire you to plan a trip or just get outside closer to home."
Explore waterfalls in Nantahala National Forest
So what's special about Nantahala National Forest? "The perfect mix of granite domes, cliffs, and waterfalls," per AllTrails. The forest has some noteworthy peaks that are part of the Nantahala Range of the Appalachian Mountains, including Standing Indian Mountain (elevation 5,498 feet), the highest in the range, and Albert Mountain (elevation 5,200 feet), topped with a fire tower you can climb for views over the valley. The iconic Appalachian Trail cuts through the forest, too, allowing visitors a chance to experience one of the country's 11 National Scenic Trails without committing to hiking the whole thing. In fact, a section of the famous trail (the moderately difficult 2.3-mile Wesser Bald Fire Tower via Appalachian Trail) appears on AllTrails' list of four essential hikes in Nantahala National Forest.
Also on the list are two trails that lead to waterfalls: one is Glen Falls Trail, a moderate 2.8-mile out-and-back waterfall trek that one hiker called "absolutely gorgeous" in an online review. Others mentioned enjoying views of the tiered waterfalls from wooden viewing platforms along the trail. The second waterfall hike named to the list is Secret Falls Trail, a moderate 1.4-mile out-and-back trail that leads to "breathtaking" cascades, according to hikers who've done it.
Other waterfalls around the national forest include the towering Upper Whitewater Falls, which fall 411 feet from a high mountain ridge framed by trees and rocky cliffs. It's one of the highest waterfalls east of the Mississippi (or the highest waterfall east of the Rocky Mountains, according to the U.S. Forest Service). Another highlight is Dry Falls, a 75-foot waterfall just off Highway 64 that visitors can walk behind by following a highly accessible trail.
Rafting and camping in North Carolina's mountains
Nantahala National Forest's mountain setting also makes it a fabulous spot for whitewater rafting. Local outfitters like Nantahala Outdoor Center in Bryson City offer fully guided rafting trips on the cold, clear Nantahala River. Each excursion leads participants through Class II-III rapids and features quieter sections where travelers can enjoy the views of the surrounding mountains and forest. "Great rafting river for beginners," commented one person online. Trips run from March through October, and each outing takes about three hours. Prices start at $62 per person.
There are many places to camp in the national forest. One popular option is Jackrabbit Mountain, a seasonal waterfront campground near Hayesville, North Carolina, with wooded sites (from $20) on the pretty Lake Chatuge. There's a swimming beach in summer, plus easy access to hiking and biking trails and water sports in Jackrabbit Mountain Recreation Area. Another option is Standing Indian Campground, which features sites (from $26) with striking mountain views and direct access to the Appalachian Trail. Also open seasonally, it's just a 20-minute drive from Franklin, North Carolina.
Exact distances depend on where you access the national forest, but generally speaking, both Knoxville and Asheville, North Carolina, (and their international and regional airports) are within a two-hour drive. While in Nantahala National Forest, don't miss Panthertown Valley, a backcountry area known as the "Yosemite of the East."