America's Top Hiking Destination Is An East Coast Mountain Forest Full Of Rafting, Camping, And Waterfalls

When you think of the top hikes in the country, famous trails spring to mind — Hawaii's lush Kalalau Trail, the trek to Half Dome at Yosemite National Park, and the storied Pacific Crest Trail, to name just a few. But according to AllTrails, the popular online platform that helps travelers plan hiking adventures, there's a lesser-known outdoor destination you won't want to miss in 2026. It's North Carolina's Nantahala National Forest, an outdoor wonderland with 531,148 acres of gorgeous waterfalls, scenic mountains, and plentiful opportunities for rafting and camping.

Along with destinations in Slovenia, New Zealand, France, Australia, Canada, Poland, and England, the national forest was chosen as one of AllTrails' "Travel-Worthy Trails" for 2026. "We searched the world using real experiences from AllTrails members and insights from our local partners to select these special spots," Carly Smith, the Chief Marketing Officer of AllTrails, told USA TODAY 10 Best. "These once-in-a-lifetime destinations will inspire you to plan a trip or just get outside closer to home."