Illinois' Charming Midwest City An Hour From Chicago Has Scenic Architecture, Parks, And Tasty Eats
Tucked along the banks of Illinois' Kankakee River lies a quiet Chicago suburb filled with history and charm. The area was once home to thriving wetlands, and the name "Kankakee" stems from a long history of both Indigenous presence and French exploration in the area. The city of Kankakee was officially established in 1854, and today, it has a population of around 23,400 residents. In it, you'll find numerous historic buildings — including Frank Lloyd Wright architectural gems — tranquil parks, and homey diners, making it a relaxed day trip destination just an hour's drive south of Chicago.
While in Kankakee, be sure to learn about the region's history. Discover its deeply-rooted French influences, dating back to the 1600s, at the French Heritage Museum. Less than 2 miles away across the river, the Kankakee County Museum has local artifacts and exhibits, as well as a preserved historic home and schoolhouse. In fact, Kankakee's carefully maintained architecture is what gives this Midwest city its distinctive charm. From Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) — one of America's most convenient airports — it's about 70 minutes to Kankakee by car, or two hours by public transportation.
Architecture and parks in Kankakee
One of Kankakee's claims to fame is its Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, which you'll find within the Riverview Historic District, a charming waterfront neighborhood close to downtown. Most notably, the neighborhood is home to the famed architect's first Prairie style residence, which emulates Midwestern landscapes with dramatic horizontal lines and organic touches. The home, known as the B. Harley Bradley House, dates back to 1900. Those who wish to see it can join a guided tour — standard tours are available on weekends throughout the year, as well as Fridays from April through December, for $25 per person. In-depth tours, offered on Thursdays between April and December, are much more detailed and cost $30 per person.
Right next door is the Warren Hickox House, another example of Wright's Prairie architecture from 1900. Unlike the B. Harley Bradley House, public access to the Warren Hickox House is restricted. Fans of Wright's architecture should pay a visit to Oak Park, Chicago's cute next-door neighbor and walkable village, which has the greatest concentration of his work anywhere in the world. There's plenty more to see in Kankakee's Riverview Historic District, too, including a range of century-old custom homes framed by old-growth trees.
Riverview is also where you'll find Cobb Park, known as the neighborhood's "crown jewel." The park features various trails, as well as playgrounds, tennis courts, and riverfront scenery. Visitors consistently praise its beauty and peaceful atmosphere. "Sunsets on the Kankakee are awfully pretty," reads one Google review. Another highlight is Willowhaven Park, with walking trails totaling one mile, a nine-hole disc golf course, a dog park, fishing ponds, and a playground.
Top eateries in Kankakee, Illinois
Like other diverse Chicago suburbs known for their restaurants, Kankakee's food scene has plenty to offer, though it largely consists of cozy diners serving comfort food and American cuisine. One of the city's top-rated eateries is Paul's Place. The Kankakee mainstay has been around for over 20 years, and serves all-day breakfast, lunch, and dinner. On the menu are diner classics, a mouthwatering burger selection, and over 100 different beers.
One of Kankakee's more upscale restaurants is Rigo's Place, with hundreds of reviews and an overall rating of 4.7 on Google, at the time of writing. Open only for dinner service, the restaurant offers elevated dishes like lamb shank with rosemary sauce, brown sugar-marinated pork chops, and crab and shrimp cakes with champagne sauce. On the more casual side is Carlo's Restaurant, one of the longest-running eateries in the city, operating since 1955. The cash-only, family-run restaurant has garnered a 4.6 rating on Google and serves a range of burgers, sandwiches, and breakfast options. For a quick and tasty bite, don't miss Jaenicke's Root Beer Stand, which offers a variety of fried chicken baskets, hot dogs, sandwiches, and homemade root beer.