Illinois' Charming Midwest City An Hour From Chicago Has Scenic Architecture, Parks, And Tasty Eats

One of Kankakee's claims to fame is its Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, which you'll find within the Riverview Historic District, a charming waterfront neighborhood close to downtown. Most notably, the neighborhood is home to the famed architect's first Prairie style residence, which emulates Midwestern landscapes with dramatic horizontal lines and organic touches. The home, known as the B. Harley Bradley House, dates back to 1900. Those who wish to see it can join a guided tour — standard tours are available on weekends throughout the year, as well as Fridays from April through December, for $25 per person. In-depth tours, offered on Thursdays between April and December, are much more detailed and cost $30 per person.

Right next door is the Warren Hickox House, another example of Wright's Prairie architecture from 1900. Unlike the B. Harley Bradley House, public access to the Warren Hickox House is restricted. Fans of Wright's architecture should pay a visit to Oak Park, Chicago's cute next-door neighbor and walkable village, which has the greatest concentration of his work anywhere in the world. There's plenty more to see in Kankakee's Riverview Historic District, too, including a range of century-old custom homes framed by old-growth trees.

Riverview is also where you'll find Cobb Park, known as the neighborhood's "crown jewel." The park features various trails, as well as playgrounds, tennis courts, and riverfront scenery. Visitors consistently praise its beauty and peaceful atmosphere. "Sunsets on the Kankakee are awfully pretty," reads one Google review. Another highlight is Willowhaven Park, with walking trails totaling one mile, a nine-hole disc golf course, a dog park, fishing ponds, and a playground.