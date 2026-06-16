Forget Florida, This Midwest State Has Beautiful Beaches For A Lovely Summer Vacation
Once summer sets in, your thoughts may drift to soft, warm sands, promenade walks, cool waters, and beach games. As you begin planning your vacation, you might look at Florida and think, "This looks great, but ... been there, done that." With that in mind, it might be time to look inwards. No, not introspectively — we mean the Midwest! Specifically, Wisconsin.
That's right. While Wisconsin may not have been top of mind for your summer vacation, it would be a mistake to overlook it. With 185 Great Lakes beaches to choose from, you will have no trouble finding the perfect spot to stake your beach umbrella. Wisconsin's lakeside beaches are not only beautiful, but if you're looking for some classic summer activities, you can find coastal hiking, kayaking, and even freshwater surfing.
With Wisconsin being so far north, keep in mind that your window for enjoying the best of summer in Wisconsin is brief, spanning from June through early September. To avoid peak summer pricing, aim for mid-June or early September. However, if you want the warmest weather and water, plan your travel from July to August. If you visit during this time, we encourage you to embrace the crowds and have fun. If that's not your style, look for lesser-traveled locales (we'll fill you in below) or plan to arrive a bit earlier or later in the day.
Best beaches in Wisconsin for a classic summer vacation
With 2,500 feet of soft sandy shoreline, North Beach in Racine is an award-winning beach. Along with the beautiful views of Lake Michigan, at North Beach you can find sand volleyball courts, concession stands, and a dedicated playground area called Kids Cove. The beach facilities include free parking, picnic tables, and restrooms. According to past visitors, despite its popularity, beachgoers don't find it difficult to find parking or space to spread out.
Nothing says "beach vibes" quite like a lighthouse, right? How about two? If you agree, head to Simmons Island Beach, located in the affordable, foodie city of Kenosha. Both the North and South Pierhead lighthouses, a promenade art walk, restaurants, and museums are all within walking distance of the beach. According to Visit Kenosha, you can rent kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, and pedal boats to spend more time on the water. Just a bit further north are the Pennoyer and Alford Park beaches, which offer even more beach area to explore.
Just outside Milwaukee, Bradford Beach is the largest public beach in the area and has been ranked among the best urban beaches in America. Its popularity stems from more than just its scenery. For one, if you're a surfer, Bradford Beach is one of the few places on Lake Michigan for surfing. There are seasonal concession stands, volleyball courts, and a permanent concrete ramp for accessibility, as well as beach wheelchair rentals.
Beautiful secluded lakeside beaches in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is also home to some lesser-known destinations that offer access to stunning sandy and pebbly beaches, the cool waters of the Great Lakes, and plentiful nature-focused activities. If you're looking for a quieter summer vacation destination, head to Madeline Island, the largest of the Apostle Islands on the northern tip of Wisconsin. Here you'll find Big Bay Town Park, a long sand spit which harbors a quaking sphagnum-sedge bog. Following the shoreline, a trail winds between tall red and white pine trees with low-lying shrubs throughout, including blueberry and huckleberry bushes. From here, you can not only enjoy the long stretch of beach but also rent kayaks or paddle boards for a few hours of fun out on Big Bay.
Another option is Point Beach State Forest, located in Two Rivers. This is a 3,000-acre state forest offers trails you can walk or bike, and, most importantly, 6 miles of sandy beaches on which you can stake your claim for an afternoon. Admission to this park does require a fee, but once inside, there are recreational areas, seasonal concession stands, and a large historic lighthouse.
If you want to find a peaceful beach closer to urban centers, head to Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee. This beach is still a rather unknown destination, making it a quiet escape compared to others in the state. However, it still has many of the same amenities such as concessions, picnic tables, and volleyball courts. This beach is a great spot for beachcombing, where you can find lots of interesting stones, fossils, and sea glass.