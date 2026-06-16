Forget Florida, This Midwest State Has Beautiful Beaches For A Lovely Summer Vacation

Once summer sets in, your thoughts may drift to soft, warm sands, promenade walks, cool waters, and beach games. As you begin planning your vacation, you might look at Florida and think, "This looks great, but ... been there, done that." With that in mind, it might be time to look inwards. No, not introspectively — we mean the Midwest! Specifically, Wisconsin.

That's right. While Wisconsin may not have been top of mind for your summer vacation, it would be a mistake to overlook it. With 185 Great Lakes beaches to choose from, you will have no trouble finding the perfect spot to stake your beach umbrella. Wisconsin's lakeside beaches are not only beautiful, but if you're looking for some classic summer activities, you can find coastal hiking, kayaking, and even freshwater surfing.

With Wisconsin being so far north, keep in mind that your window for enjoying the best of summer in Wisconsin is brief, spanning from June through early September. To avoid peak summer pricing, aim for mid-June or early September. However, if you want the warmest weather and water, plan your travel from July to August. If you visit during this time, we encourage you to embrace the crowds and have fun. If that's not your style, look for lesser-traveled locales (we'll fill you in below) or plan to arrive a bit earlier or later in the day.