Chicago's Family-Friendly Suburb Is A Village Brimming With Parks And Laidback Charm
Not every Chicago-area escape needs to revolve around a packed downtown, lakefront crowds, or a long list of ticketed tourist attractions. Sometimes, the easier family day is one with a charming playground, a walking path, a picnic spot, and enough open space for everyone to spread out and enjoy themselves. Homer Glen, a village in Will County southwest of Chicago, fits the bill for travelers seeking that kind of day trip.
The village is a little over 30 miles southwest of downtown Chicago and has an estimated population of just under 25,000. That means it feels suburban, but not especially hectic. Homer Glen's own community profile points to more than a dozen community parks and about 17 miles of trails for everything from walking, jogging, and biking to horseback riding. The much-loved Heritage Park is also home to a free 18-hole frisbee golf course.
Homer Glen isn't the kind of suburb where the main draw is a shopping district or a big indoor attraction. It's better for families who want an easygoing outdoor day near Chicago, with playgrounds, trails, picnic areas, forest preserves, seasonal activities, and quiet places to walk and observe wildlife. A good visit can be as simple as starting at Heritage Park, checking whether there's an event on the village calendar, and leaving time for one of the nearby preserves before heading home or back to base camp.
Heritage Park and family attractions make it easy to spend the day outside
For families visiting Homer Glen, Heritage Park is the most practical place to start. According to The Crazy Tourist, it's one of the top things to do in the village, and it's smack dab in the center near the village hall and public library. Families can enjoy trails, playgrounds, picnic areas, sports facilities, fishing, and more. Heritage Park is also where several village events take place throughout the year. Homer Glen's event calendar includes family-friendly options such as Kite Fest, Kids Fishing Derby, Food Truck Fridays, Movie Under the Stars, Trunk or Treat, a Parade & Family Fun Day, and more entertainment for all ages. HomerFest is also held at Heritage Park, with live entertainment, fireworks, family activities, carnival rides, and, of course, plenty of local food stalls.
Families who want a longer walk or bike ride can use the village trail system. The Heroes Trail System starts in Yangas Park, runs through several neighborhoods, and connects places such as Culver Park, Kingston Hills Park, and the Village Hall. It's a good fit for an easygoing afternoon exploring the area without spending too much time in the car. It also connects to the Homer Healing Garden, which was designed for people seeking an outdoor space for quiet reflection and relaxation.
Families looking for seasonal events can check out Bengtson's Pumpkin Farm and Fall Fest for family-friendly rides and activities, such as pig racing and a petting zoo. Konows Corn Maze is another family attraction with two different mazes, hay rides, pony rides, kids' activities, food, and more. Check online for precise dates and admission information.
Forest preserves and dark skies add to Homer Glen's laidback charm
Nature lovers wanting to explore Homer Glen's quieter side should set their sights on the town's forest preserves. Messenger Woods Nature Preserve offers 549 acres of various woodland and wetland habitats, as well as primitive campsites, places for picnicking, and hiking trails. Visitors may even spot a coyote in the area, as well as more than 60 bird species.
Messenger Marsh is another option for families and nature lovers to enjoy the outdoors. While dogs are limited to specific areas within the Nature Preserve (to protect local wildlife), Messenger Marsh has a dog park where dogs can tag along off-leash. There are also options for fishing, trail running, picnics, and horseback riding, and it connects to the Spring Creek Greenway Trail. A little farther southwest towards Joliet (which is also home to one of Illinois' most charming downtowns), there's also Hadley Valley, an 854-acre preserve that also connects to the Spring Creek Greenway Trail system.
Some of the best American locations for stargazing are national parks and wide open spaces far from cities, but visitors to Homer Glen shouldn't miss the town's own stargazing events. There are only three certified International Dark Sky Places in the Midwest, one of which is the Village of Homer Glen (per Visit Chicago Southland). The village event calendar also includes stargazing among its seasonal activities. Homer Glen isn't trying to compete with Chicago's iconic attractions, such as the Chicago Cultural Center and Millennium Park, but it works well as a close-to-the-city getaway with parks, trails, preserves, family events, and enough open space to make for a relaxed suburban day trip.