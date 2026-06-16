Chicago's Family-Friendly Suburb Is A Village Brimming With Parks And Laidback Charm

Not every Chicago-area escape needs to revolve around a packed downtown, lakefront crowds, or a long list of ticketed tourist attractions. Sometimes, the easier family day is one with a charming playground, a walking path, a picnic spot, and enough open space for everyone to spread out and enjoy themselves. Homer Glen, a village in Will County southwest of Chicago, fits the bill for travelers seeking that kind of day trip.

The village is a little over 30 miles southwest of downtown Chicago and has an estimated population of just under 25,000. That means it feels suburban, but not especially hectic. Homer Glen's own community profile points to more than a dozen community parks and about 17 miles of trails for everything from walking, jogging, and biking to horseback riding. The much-loved Heritage Park is also home to a free 18-hole frisbee golf course.

Homer Glen isn't the kind of suburb where the main draw is a shopping district or a big indoor attraction. It's better for families who want an easygoing outdoor day near Chicago, with playgrounds, trails, picnic areas, forest preserves, seasonal activities, and quiet places to walk and observe wildlife. A good visit can be as simple as starting at Heritage Park, checking whether there's an event on the village calendar, and leaving time for one of the nearby preserves before heading home or back to base camp.