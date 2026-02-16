Illinois' 5 Most Charming Downtowns To Visit, According To Research

For out-of-state visitors, Illinois's reputation as a tourist attraction is largely defined by Chicago. This isn't much of a surprise, of course. The Windy City is, after all, the third-most populous city in the United States, and an acclaimed destination of top Midwest attractions. From well-known stops like the towering Willis Tower, the Field Museum, and Navy Pier, all the way to hidden gems recommended by local Chicagoans, Chicago is a must-stop destination on any nationwide tour of the best U.S. cities. Illinois, however, is much more than its largest metropolis. Outside the skyscrapers and crowded streets of Chicago are plenty of much smaller, but no less worthwhile, cities, each with their own charming downtown areas.

From just outside the Chicago city limits to the distant Midwestern plains and hills on the southern edge of the state, the underrated cities of the Prairie State are packed with rich history, unique attractions, and cultural brilliance, all framed with classic Midwestern charm that is often lost in gigantic cities like Chicago. Most Illinois cities have their own under-the-radar vibes and worthwhile experiences. However, a few stand out for particularly attractive downtown areas that are perfect for urban hiking, architectural sightseeing, and fun shopping experiences. Based on a combination of aesthetic qualities, historic features, and the diversity of attractions, these five Illinois cities may have the most charming downtowns in the state, outside the busy streets of Chicago.