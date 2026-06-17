Between Lake Tahoe And Sacramento Is A Hidden Sierra Gateway To Charming Wineries, Local Eats, And Recreation

You don't have to visit the big-name R&R destinations to enjoy California's soaring Sierra Nevada — places like Yosemite and its endless hikes, or the adventure mecca of Mammoth. There are plenty more untrodden corners of this great mountain range still around. Simply mosey around the forest-flecked western foothills to find the town of Diamond Springs, for example. It's a pleasantly slow-paced place, with just 13,000 permanent residents, while still offering stacks of outdoor fun, taste-bud-tempting locavore food, and an enthralling past that reaches back hundreds of years.

The story of Diamond Springs is a tale as old as the Golden State itself. First it was a welcome pitstop for pioneers making their way across the mountains, then it boomed with the discovery of gold, now it lives on as a vibrant community neatly placed on the Sacramento commuter belt. Drift by to find loads of Gold Country wineries, walk-on access to some long-distance Sierra trails, and gastronomy that ranges from breweries to French fine-dining.

The location might just be perfect if you're planning your own cross-mountain jaunt, for Diamond Springs sits smack dab in between the paradise of South Lake Tahoe and the major international airport in Sacramento.