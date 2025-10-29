Between Lake Tahoe And Sacramento Is California's Unsung Mountainous Outdoor Playground

There are more outdoorsy towns in the Sierra Nevada than you can shake a San Franciscan sourdough at. This 250-mile range of skyscraper-high sequoias and glacier-carved granite domes has the high desert city of Bishop on its eastern flank and the fabled 'Gateway to Yosemite' that is Mariposa over in the west. The list could go on and on and on, but pause just a moment to appreciate one outdoor playground in particular: The off-radar outpost of Pollock Pines.

The location says it all. Pollock Pines sits along the serpentine courses of US-50, a highway that actually runs all the way from the West Coast to the East Coast. However, the section in question here is the ultra-scenic bit that goes through the Sierra Nevada from Placerville to Lake Tahoe, giving gorgeous mountain vistas the whole way along. Hikes, mountain biking, climbing, and shimmering alpine lakes are abundant there, and Pollock Pines sits neatly in the middle of it all. As if that's still not enough, the spot has a charmingly historic downtown core that can trace its days back to the Gold Rush. It's perfect for cozying up at the end of the day!

Aim to jet into the big Sacramento International Airport if you can. It's just over an hour's drive down the road from Pollock Pines, and offers stacks of domestic flights and even some international arrivals, along with plenty of car rentals. Alternatively, the major international aviation hub in San Francisco is only a 2.5-hour drive from the west.