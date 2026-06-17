New York's 9 Prettiest Trails Hikers Say Are The Best In The Catskill Mountains
Though not too far away from the mighty skyscrapers of Manhattan, New York's pristine Catskills seem like another world entirely. The Catskills, with rolling Appalachian peaks, colorful forests, and outdoor attractions, are a natural refuge from the stresses and toils of the big city. With cozy mountain villages and small towns, the Catskills protect an entirely different side of New York State compared to New York City. With such premium outdoor real estate, Catskill Park and its surrounding parklands have plenty of amazing trails to explore. As Catskill Park is between two and three hours, depending on traffic, from New York City, the Catskills offer a superb hiking escape within a day trip from America's largest metropolis, often with plentiful views of Appalachia, the Hudson River Valley, and some of New York's loveliest waterfalls.
Though the Catskills are mountainous, the best scenic trails in the region represent a helpful blend of long, challenging treks and shorter, more manageable hikes that are perfect for beginners and families. Given the nature of the Catskills, one would have to search long and hard to find a Catskills trail that could be considered "ugly." Still, a few of the top Catskills hikes do stand out among both experienced and casual hikers for their prominent beauty, epic scenery, and excellent blend of challenges and conveniences. Drawing from user reviews posted on the popular hiking app AllTrails.com, these nine trails are, by general consensus, the best and prettiest in the Catskills region — and maybe New York State as a whole.
Kaaterskill Falls from Laurel House Road
The 260-foot centerpiece of the Kaaterskill Falls Trail is not only New York's highest waterfall (higher even than Niagara Falls), but also one of America's oldest tourist attractions. The 1.8-mile Kaaterskill Falls hike via Laurel House Road is a short, but unforgettable, showcase of the prominent cascade and its distinctive two-tier drop.
One AllTrails reviewer described the trail and its main cascade as This is the most beautiful falls we've seen, and we've seen many falls." The trail also provides excellent views of the Kaaterskill Wild Forest of the larger Catskill Park.
Overlook Mountain Trail
True to its name, the Overlook Mountain Trail in Overlook Mountain Wild Forest boasts some of the best views in all of the Catskills. At nearly 5 miles long (much of it uphill), the Overlook Mountain Trail isn't exactly easy, although for a mountain top hike, it could be much worse.
The summit of Overlook Mountain features an old fire tower turned popular lookout spot. Hikers will even pass the ruins of a defunct hotel in the middle of the forest. An AllTrails reviewer described it as, "It is a steady climb to the top, but it is worth it to explore the Mountain House ruins, and the views are incredible."
Inspiration Point Trail
Much like the Overlook Mountain Trail, the Catskills' Inspiration Point Trail doesn't bury the lede with its name. Located in Kaaterskill Wild Forest, the direct Inspiration Point Trail follows parts of the longer Escarpment Trail for 2.8 miles to one of the Catskills' most beloved viewpoints.
Inspiration Point is a natural rocky ledge and makeshift observation deck over a panorama of mountains and forest. The above image may explain how "Inspiration Point" got its name, but past AllTrails hikers confirm that the in-person views are "truly worth" the hike, and the entire trail is "magical from start to finish."
Gertrude's Nose and Millbrook Mountain Loop
The name "Gertrude's Nose" sounds less like an immaculate natural wonder and more like a bizarre curiosity, but the marquee attraction of the 7-mile Gertrude's Nose and Millbrook Mountain Loop is actually worth the hike. Gertrude's Nose is one of the prominent cliffs found within Minnewaska State Park Preserve, a captivating Catskill preserve of waterfalls, dense forests, and cliff views.
Millbrook Mountain, the loop's other prominent feature, is a 1,621-foot Catskill wonder marked by sharp, dramatic cliffs. Extraordinary cliffs and Catskill panoramas aren't lost on hikers, who have praised the trail's "great views" and "quiet and...beautiful" setting.
Sam's Point Trail to Ice Cave Loop
Gertrude's Nose is not Minnewaska's only scenic spot. As seen here, Sam's Point Area has a unique ecosystem of rare dwarf pine ridges, which add a distinctive layer to the area's gorgeous Catskill scenery.
The 3.4-mile Sam's Point Trail to Ice Cave Loop brings hikers to the one-of-a-kind Sam's Point Overlook, plus a group of intriguing rock corridors known as the "ice caves." A variation of this route substitutes the Ice Caves with the majestic Verkeerderkill Falls on a longer, 8.6-mile loop. Regardless, Sam's Point draws rave reviews for its "rewarding views" and potential wildflower sightings.
Ashokan Rail Trail
The Ashokan Rail Trail showcases a lakeside setting that counterbalances nearby Catskill summits. The lake you see above is the 8,315-acre Ashokan Reservoir, surrounded by both Catskill peaks and cozy towns like the peaceful Upstate New York hamlet of Shokan.
The Ashokan Rail Trail is a perfect tour of the north side of the lake. Unlike many Catskill hikes, the 11-mile Ashokan Rail Trail is largely flat and accessible, with a wide gravel path for walking and biking. One AllTrails reviewer describes the trail as having "so much beauty, from mountain to water to forest to rail line remnants."
Mullett Falls Trail
Mullett Falls, the highlight of the Mullett Falls Trail, is another spectacular Catskills waterfall, located in the intriguingly named Neversink River Unique Area. Mullett Falls is a Catskill hiker favorite for its lace-like cascade that drops down a rocky ledge into a natural brook. The base of the falls even has a flat rocky area where hikers can relax and watch the falls in action.
The primary route to Mullet Falls is only 3.3 miles across moderately challenging terrain. AllTrails reviewers describe the trail and its views as "phenomenal," and Mullett Falls itself as "well worth" the hike.
Giant Ledge and Panther Mountain Trail
As the climax of the Giant Ledge and Panther Mountain Trail, the Giant Ledge area (actually five rocky ledges) has unsurpassed 360-degree views of rolling Catskill peaks and their colorful forests.
While the ledges themselves are only a mile or two from the trailhead, hikers can get a more thorough Catskills experience on the full 6.7-mile out-and-back trail that continues to the 3,724-foot Panther Mountain — and remnants of a 375-million-year-old meteor strike. One AllTrails reviewer described this difficult yet rewarding hike as "The weather was gorgeous, and the views along Giant Ledge were beautiful!"
Artists Rock and Sunset Rock via Escarpment Trail
Unlike other prominent Catskills viewpoints, Artists Rock has historical significance to accompany its views. The "Artist" of its name refers to Thomas Cole and other prominent artists of the 19th-Century Hudson River School, who used it as inspiration for some of their most famous paintings. The nearby Sunset Rock shares its neighbor's epic Catskill views and artistic inspiration.
Both viewpoints sit along the longer Escarpment Trail, though getting to them only requires a moderately challenging 2.2-mile loop. Unsurprisingly, given its artistic credit, AllTrails reviewers single out the trail for its "gorgeous views," "unique" setting, and "infinitely flexible" hiking experience.