New York's 9 Prettiest Trails Hikers Say Are The Best In The Catskill Mountains

Though not too far away from the mighty skyscrapers of Manhattan, New York's pristine Catskills seem like another world entirely. The Catskills, with rolling Appalachian peaks, colorful forests, and outdoor attractions, are a natural refuge from the stresses and toils of the big city. With cozy mountain villages and small towns, the Catskills protect an entirely different side of New York State compared to New York City. With such premium outdoor real estate, Catskill Park and its surrounding parklands have plenty of amazing trails to explore. As Catskill Park is between two and three hours, depending on traffic, from New York City, the Catskills offer a superb hiking escape within a day trip from America's largest metropolis, often with plentiful views of Appalachia, the Hudson River Valley, and some of New York's loveliest waterfalls.

Though the Catskills are mountainous, the best scenic trails in the region represent a helpful blend of long, challenging treks and shorter, more manageable hikes that are perfect for beginners and families. Given the nature of the Catskills, one would have to search long and hard to find a Catskills trail that could be considered "ugly." Still, a few of the top Catskills hikes do stand out among both experienced and casual hikers for their prominent beauty, epic scenery, and excellent blend of challenges and conveniences. Drawing from user reviews posted on the popular hiking app AllTrails.com, these nine trails are, by general consensus, the best and prettiest in the Catskills region — and maybe New York State as a whole.