Forget Santorini, Visit Europe's Secret Island Escape With Crystal-Clear Ocean Views And Fresh Seafood

Europe is home to countless islands that draw visitors year after year with exceptional cuisine, breathtaking landscapes, and remarkable architecture. When planning a dream island escape, travelers gravitate toward famous destinations like the Greek islands. For instance, Santorini, with its iconic whitewashed buildings and vivid blue domes overlooking the Aegean Sea, remains one of Europe's most beloved island retreats. But there's a secret island part of a Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean that may make you forget all about Santorini: El Hierro.

The Canarian island of El Hierro has managed to avoid the large-scale tourism that other Canary Islands, such as Tenerife, have not. As the smallest (104-square-miles) and remotest of the seven Canary Islands, this slice of island paradise feels like a true getaway. El Hierro has the most volcanoes in the Canary Islands, earning it the "Island of 1,000 Volcanoes" nickname. Apart from its ebony volcanic landscapes, El Hierro boasts plenty to do and see, despite its lack of fancy tourist-filled resorts. The unique marine biodiversity and landscapes make it a hotspot for hiking and diving enthusiasts, granting El Hierro status as an UNESCO Global Geopark since 2015.

El Hierro is a 55-minute direct flight from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (LPA) to Valverde (VDE), while ferries from Tenerife take a little over two hours and allow travelers to bring transportation. Those who make the journey are rewarded with unspoiled landscapes, a relaxed pace of life, and a side of the Canary Islands that remains refreshingly untouched. One of the best ways to explore El Hierro's dramatic coastline is by car or motorcycle. During my trip to the Canarias, I opted for two wheels, renting through Canary Ride, a company that encourages you to explore all the coasts thanks to the ferries.