Forget Santorini, Visit Europe's Secret Island Escape With Crystal-Clear Ocean Views And Fresh Seafood
Europe is home to countless islands that draw visitors year after year with exceptional cuisine, breathtaking landscapes, and remarkable architecture. When planning a dream island escape, travelers gravitate toward famous destinations like the Greek islands. For instance, Santorini, with its iconic whitewashed buildings and vivid blue domes overlooking the Aegean Sea, remains one of Europe's most beloved island retreats. But there's a secret island part of a Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean that may make you forget all about Santorini: El Hierro.
The Canarian island of El Hierro has managed to avoid the large-scale tourism that other Canary Islands, such as Tenerife, have not. As the smallest (104-square-miles) and remotest of the seven Canary Islands, this slice of island paradise feels like a true getaway. El Hierro has the most volcanoes in the Canary Islands, earning it the "Island of 1,000 Volcanoes" nickname. Apart from its ebony volcanic landscapes, El Hierro boasts plenty to do and see, despite its lack of fancy tourist-filled resorts. The unique marine biodiversity and landscapes make it a hotspot for hiking and diving enthusiasts, granting El Hierro status as an UNESCO Global Geopark since 2015.
El Hierro is a 55-minute direct flight from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (LPA) to Valverde (VDE), while ferries from Tenerife take a little over two hours and allow travelers to bring transportation. Those who make the journey are rewarded with unspoiled landscapes, a relaxed pace of life, and a side of the Canary Islands that remains refreshingly untouched. One of the best ways to explore El Hierro's dramatic coastline is by car or motorcycle. During my trip to the Canarias, I opted for two wheels, renting through Canary Ride, a company that encourages you to explore all the coasts thanks to the ferries.
El Hierro is a secret island getaway boasting crystal-clear ocean views
The Canarias are known to have some of the most beautiful islands in Spain combined with some of the sunniest weather in Europe. With stats like these, it's no surprise that tourists are flocking to this small and gorgeous Spanish archipelago. Yet because overtourism has plagued other Canary Islands, they've been dubbed a no-go destination for 2026 according to Fodor's No List. This is where the crystal-clear waters and tranquil atmosphere of El Hierro shines, awaiting visitors eager to discover one of the archipelago's most untouched corners.
Along El Hierro's stunning coastline, opportunities to admire the island's crystal-clear waters are everywhere. Playa de las Almorranas offers an uncongested escape with its rocky shoreline and lapping waters shifting from brilliant turquoise to deep sapphire blue. The dramatic Roque de La Bonanza, a towering black volcanic rock arch, emerges from the Atlantic like a sea creature rising from the depths. Further along the coast lies Charco Azul, a series of natural volcanic rock pools where both locals and visitors come to enjoy a peaceful swim surrounded by spectacular ocean views. Charco de Los Sargos, La Maceta, and Charco Manso also offer beautiful natural rock pools to enjoy a refreshing dip.
Diving enthusiasts shouldn't miss this next spot. With an underwater visibility reaching depths of 100 feet, the Mar de las Calmas Marine Reserve showcases an underwater world of coral reefs teeming with marine life, such as manta rays and beaked whales. Nearby, you'll find Playa de Tacorón — another natural rock pool — with sparkling water that has left a lasting impression on visitors. One person writes in a Google review, "A very peaceful, rocky cove with crystal-clear waters, perfectly suited for swimming. It also boasts a beautiful sunset on a clear day."
Discover El Hierro through its fresh caught seafood and Canarian Flavors
El Hierro is known for its fresh seafood, caught the traditional way using rod, hook, and live bait, reflecting the island's deep connection to the sea and its commitment to sustainable fishing practices. With no nets or large-scale fish farming, its sustainable fishing practices allow marine life to thrive. You might even catch the sound of local fishermen chatting across the water in Silbo Herreño, El Hierro's unique and traditional whistling language.
The fishing village of La Restinga in the south is the best place to enjoy fresh local seafood. Popular catches include el bonito, along with yellowfin tuna and bonito del norte. On El Hierro, traditional dishes such as Vieja a la Plancha (grilled parrotfish) showcase the island's simple approach to seafood, such as freshly grilled fish finished with olive oil and served alongside papas arrugadas with mojo sauce. A favorite appetizer of mine is gofio escaldado. Served with large slices of red onion, this dish is made by pouring hot fish stock over gofio (roasted grain flour) and stirred into a blend resembling hummus. Paired with a glass of Baboso Blanco and Vijariego, you've got the recipe for a great meal.
In La Restinga, Tasca Restingolita — with a 4.2-star rating on Google — offers classic Canarian cuisine paired with waterfront views. One diner praised the experience, saying, "We ordered shrimp, limpets, the fish of the day, black rice... everything was incredibly fresh and delicious." Restaurante El Refugio is also highly rated for its catch-of-the-day dishes, with one visitor praising the food in a Google review: "Fresh fish cooked to perfection. Everything we ordered was delicious. The best shrimp I've ever had." If you're craving even more fresh seafood, check out these five islands that foodies are raving about.