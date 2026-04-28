5 Mediterranean Islands Foodies Rave About, According To Travelers
Food plays an integral role in our enjoyment while traveling to new (and even familiar) destinations. Along with discovering and tasting all of the delicious food, a destination's cuisine provides us with a deeper understanding of its culture. It opens our eyes to the meticulously curated menus of family-run restaurants, sharing homemade recipes passed down through generations. While the Mediterranean mainland is certainly no stranger to delectable dishes, there are five Mediterranean islands that foodies rave about visiting to savor authentic dishes filled with flavor.
A visit to the Mediterranean will have travelers channeling their inner Anthony Bourdain once their taste buds are met with its incredible flavors. But narrowing down our list to highlight only five islands wasn't easy. We dove into plenty of research, including scouring food and travel blogs, as well as traveler suggestions on Reddit and Tripadvisor. Despite drooling over photos showcasing creamy hummus drizzled in shiny olive oil and bright yellow egg yolks on the surface of a sizzling shakshuka, we successfully compiled our list of five islands in the Mediterranean that are worth a visit if you're an avid foodie.
In this article, we focused specifically on a mix of European Mediterranean countries that encompass what Mediterranean cuisine is all about: uncomplicated ingredients that are high in flavor and rely on seasonal ingredients. We also focused on islands that hungry travelers spoke positively about regarding the food and the quality put into traditional, authentic, and unique Mediterranean cuisine.
Ibiza, Spain
Some of the most beautiful islands in Spain boast mouth-watering Mediterranean cuisine, and Ibiza simultaneously offers travelers a luxurious sunny getaway with turquoise waters and tasty food. According to the prestigious Michelin Guide, Ibiza is listed as one of its "17 most romantic islands that every food lover needs to visit." The Guide even lists 10 restaurants to visit, three of which earned a Michelin Star. The small Spanish island in the Balearic Sea – part of the Western Mediterranean — may be known for late-night parties that trickle into the early morning hours, but aside from the beach clubs and techno beats, Ibiza is home to standout dishes.
Due to Ibiza's location, seafood plays an integral role in many meals. Bullit de peix is a traditional fish stew accompanied by starchy potatoes drowned in a garlicky aioli sauce. The rockfish stew is served as two courses, with the fish and potatoes being served first, followed by arroz a banda, a rice dish cooked in the leftover fish broth. According to The London Foodie, sampling the renowned fish dish at Restaurante S'Espartar is a must. The highly rated restaurant boasts a 4.7-star rating on Google with over 2,000 reviews, and it was also featured as a top dining spot on Ibiza Spotlight's website.
Another standout restaurant for travelers is Tapas Ibiza, with a 4.8-star rating on Google and nearly 2,000 reviews. The menu focuses on tapas from the land, sea, or earth, with dishes such as romesco padróns, tamarind and ginger glazed octopus, and choricitos. Travelers who have dined at the five-time Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice restaurant are raving about the food in their Google reviews. One traveler enthusiastically speaks about the array of dishes they tried, saying it was "food heaven," also stating, "I'd seriously eat here every night if I could! For real!"
Sicily, Italy
Every year, travelers across the globe head to Italy in droves to enjoy authentic Italian food and drink, filling its trattorias, osterias, and pizzerias – the best types of places to eat in Italy on a budget. Off the tip of Italy's "boot" lies Sicily, the largest island in the Mediterranean. Renowned for its vibrant street food markets, vendors can be heard shouting in boisterous baritone voices, vying to lure tourists and locals to their stalls. The scent of freshly fried arancini fills the air, as a persistent nonna negotiates the best price with local fruit vendors.
Sicily is a melting pot of cultures with touches of Arabic, Greek, and Spanish influences incorporated into every dish. Flavorful combinations of saffron, tomato, and eggplant satisfy the appetites of hungry visitors with tasty dishes like caponata, panelle e cazzilli, and sarde a beccafico. An authentic food experience can be had at the daily Mercato di Ballarò in Palermo. Listed as the number one market to visit according to Tripadvisor, it's a clear choice for foodies in search of the perfect granita con brioche. Over on Reddit, one traveler commented, "Sicily is a paradise for food lovers. I fell in love with arancini, pasta alla Norma, fresh seafood, granita, and cannoli."
One restaurant that has travelers raving can be found in the south of Sicily in Ragusa. Cucina Sincera is a small family-run Italian restaurant serving up gnocchi and parmigiana di melanzane to hungry travelers. With a 4.8-star rating on Google and nearly 700 reviews, foodies are weighing in on their visit with positive reviews regarding the seasonal and regional ingredients used to prepare the dishes. One traveler states, "The dishes were outstanding, full of flavor, and made with excellent local ingredients. You can really taste the quality and care in every bite, from the beautifully prepared vegetables to the classic Sicilian recipes."
Vis, Croatia
The country of Croatia has plenty of warm-weather islands to enjoy for a foodie-based vacation, including the blissful and crowd-free island of Vis. As a Croatian citizen myself, I'm slightly biased when it comes to Croatian food. Vis may be considered one of Croatia's most remote islands (and famous as a filming location for the Mamma Mia sequel), but it's worth visiting for its food scene. From Vis Town's lively harbor lined with moored yachts to the sleepy fishing village of Komiža, you're surrounded by stunning views as you wander in search of a bite to eat.
Vis is home to fragrant dishes and snacks, as well as Vugava, a strong wine made from an indigenous grape that thrives in Dalmatian heat. A favorite snack of mine is Viška pogača, a focaccia-style appetizer filled with anchovies, onions, and various spices originating from the island. Val 2.0 is a popular choice with travelers, and it's worth visiting for a perfectly grilled catch-of-the-day and picturesque seaside views. A Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice 2025 with a 4.8-star rating, one reviewer puts it, "We had tuna tartare for a starter, then fresh fish and daily dessert for the end. The food rating is 10/10. You can see that the food is fresh and the chef is excellent."
Whenever I'm in Croatia, I must visit a konoba, a traditional Croatian restaurant serving up delicious homemade meals, and often over an open flame. It's a place where the portions are big, and the rakija flows like a river. One of my absolute favorite konobas on Vis is Konoba Gušti Poja, hidden off the main road along Vis' verdant rolling hills. A must-try dish whenever in Dalmatia is pašticada, a mouthwatering braised beef dish doused in a sweet-and-sour sauce made with red wine, prunes, vinegar, and spices served with soft gnocchi.
Crete, Greece
If you're a fan of Greek food, chances are a trip to Greece is high on your travel list. From nutty baklava dripping in honey to savory moussaka stuffed with minced meat, Greece has long been known as a foodie destination. Crete, Greece's largest island, offers the most idyllic getaway that seamlessly combines sun, beaches, and, of course, food. Noted as one of our picks for the five best islands to visit in Greece during the summer, Crete is considered a gastronomic paradise, making it one of the best Greek islands for foodies.
Crete is renowned for producing high-quality ingredients thanks to its ideal climate, according to The Mediterranean Traveller. The use of top-tier ingredients has gained attention among food lovers eager to discover their next favorite Greek olive oil. Many do so through tasting tours, including a highly recommended Olive Oil Tasting Tour. One traveler seeking guidance on Reddit asked fellow travelers for guidance on picking the best Greek island for a foodie. A response highly recommending Crete states, "Crete hands down. Not that the rest of Greece is not great, but in Crete you'll find most everything you'll find anywhere else in Greece, plus the local Cretan delicacies."
Cretan must-try dishes range from the simple dakos, made with barley rusks complemented with juicy tomatoes and rich sheep cheese, to the complicated smoked pork dish, hirina apakia, requiring patience and dedication during the preparation method, which takes a few days. Rakomelo is perched along the azure waters surrounding Crete, and with a 4.8-star rating on Google with over 1,200 reviews, travelers are raving about the food. A diner enthusiastically reviewed their experience saying, "Everything was really tasty and of great quality. At the end, we had rakomelo (raki with honey) and [dessert]."
Corsica, France
The island of Corsica is the fourth-largest island in the Mediterranean, and it boasts cuisine worthy of going the extra mile. Corsica may not be on most tourists' travel lists, but foodies in search of a holiday from mainland France should consider visiting. Corsica's Mediterranean cuisine is accompanied by stunning views of pastel seaside villages clinging to the island's wild cliffs, providing a spectacular backdrop to a romantic dinner overlooking turquoise water.
Italian and French influences spill into Corsican recipes, creating unique flavor combinations that foodies will love. Fiadone, a Corsican cheesecake made with ewe's milk cheese, also incorporates lemon zest, giving it that citrusy zing typically found along Italy's Amalfi Coast. Corsica is no stranger when it comes to great dining options. A Mandria di Pigna has Bib Gourmand status from The Michelin Guide, and it even earned a Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice Award – so you know it's a visitor favorite. One diner on Tripadvisor praises their visit saying, "A must! So well deserved [of] the Bib Gourmand! One of our most enjoyable dinner[s] in Corsica!" Guests here can enjoy succulent pork cooked over an open flame, while gazing out at the nearby green hills and sipping on a chilled L'Altru Biancu.
If you're craving a meal with a view, this next restaurant in Corsica will deliver just that. The rustic stone exterior of The Sheepfold of Acciola opens up to a gorgeous terrace overlooking the magnificent hills of Corsica, as well as the sea below. Not only is the view spectacular, but travelers are raving about the food as well. Rated 4.9 stars on Google with over 2,500 reviews, one traveler raves about their meal saying, "The veal chop, as well as all the other dishes, were delicious; the ingredients are fresh and local." Another traveler comments, "The dishes are prepared with excellent local products! We had the charcuterie and cheese platter as a starter, it was incredible (especially the clementine jam)."
Methodology
When compiling this list of five Mediterranean islands that foodies rave about, the options were endless. Of course, we first had to ensure that the islands that we were suggesting were located in the Mediterranean. We chose to highlight European island destinations that food lovers consistently rave about, not just for the dishes themselves, but for the exceptional quality and freshness of the ingredients that define them.
Searching the internet far and wide took more time than cooking a traditional Croatian peka dish, so we dove deep into searching for reliable sources. We leaned heavily on travel blogs from folks who have visited the islands and have suggested that the food was part of what made the destination stand out. Apart from travel and food blogs, we checked out Google reviews and Lonely Planet, while the prestigious Michelin Guide was referenced for specific dining options. Lastly, traveler suggestions from Tripadvisor and Reddit also proved useful, as well as a personal take from my recent visit to the Croatian island of Vis.
When it comes to islands, we love them — our name says it all. And for this list, we wanted to ensure that each island we suggested provided a mixture of both local markets and local restaurants, blending cuisines with unique ingredients and culinary traditions. We also wanted to only recommend islands that focused on fresh, quality produce, which enhances a traveler's dining experience.